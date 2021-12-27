Battlegrounds Mobile India permanently bans player devices involved in fraud





Krafton, the developer of the popular Battle Ground Mobile India (BGMI) game, reveals that it will begin banning devices used by gamers cheating on one of India’s most popular battle royale games. Did.

The device ban will apply from December 24th, and the company says in a blog post that it wants to announce additional penalties for fraudsters to provide fair gameplay and eliminate the use of illegal programs. .. Previously sanctions were only given to accounts, but mobile devices are now banned, making fair gameplay much more effective.

New policy updates make it much harder for scammers to return to the game. If the account is banned, consider that the offender can circumvent the account by creating an additional account on the same device. However, device bans are much more difficult to circumvent.

Krafton has focused on fair gameplay from the very beginning of the game and continues to strive for a better gaming experience. However, with the release of the 1.7 update, the game has become a hub for hackers to log in to the game with different identities.

When a device is banned, that device (based on the network hardware’s IP address or device ID) can prevent malicious users from playing again on that device, even if they are using a new new account. ..

With the device ban in place, it is expected that fewer BGMI experience scammers will be available. The only way to get around the ban on playing games is to use a new account and a new smartphone, so you’ll lose everything you might have gained in previous games.

Between December 13, 2021 and December 19, 2021, Krafton made a major decision banning 99,583 players.

Previously, Krafton banned accounts over 25 easy and introduced a new anti-cheat mechanism. The hacking detection system was able to detect and monitor hackers in real time. For over a month, the company has collected data on more than 250,000 users who have used illegal programs and hacks and 10,000 new users.

Krafton also recently confirmed that BGMI will no longer support data transfer from PUBG Mobile starting next month. The developers have announced that the changes will take effect after December 31st. This will prevent users from transferring data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/battlegrounds-mobile-india-to-ban-devices-of-players-permanently-who-are-caught-cheating-1892379-2021-12-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos