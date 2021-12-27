Russia slaps Google and Meta with millions of dollars fine for not removing banned content





On Friday, Google LLC was fined nearly $ 100 million unprecedented by a Russian court for a systematic failure to remove banned content.

A Moscow court calculated a fine based on Google’s annual revenue in Russia, which exceeded 85 billion rubles, or $ 1.15 billion, in 2020.

Meanwhile, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., were fined $ 27 million just hours later for refusing to remove banned content.

Moscow authorities have repeatedly taken steps against companies for not properly moderating content, but so far fines have been fairly minimal.

Russia’s state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said in a statement that Russian courts were the first to impose fines that accounted for part of the annual revenues of these companies in Russia.

Google and Meta reportedly ignored multiple requests to incite religious hatred and remove material that promoted the views of militants and terrorist organizations.

Google said through a spokesperson that it would investigate when court documents became available and decide on the next step. However, Russian officials quoted by Bloomberg threatened to take very unpleasant steps if Google did not comply with the country’s obligation to remove banned content.

Russia says the law is designed to protect minors and fight radicalism, but critics of the Moscow government say it is really trying to crack down on dissent. .. They accuse the Kremlin of confusing the independent media and say they are focusing on the Internet, which is considered the last bastion of freedom of speech in Russia.

For example, in September, the Russian Media Watchdog blocked dozens of websites linked to the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose organization was outlawed by radicalism. Last winter, during a protest in support of Navalny, Russian officials refused to remove a post calling for attendance at a rally, followed by Google’s YouTube and Twitter Inc. Accused of interfering with domestic affairs.

At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said major tech companies were competing with the states and had a similar level of influence.

More recently, Roskomnadzor has ordered Google and Apple Inc. to remove apps designed to support the Navalnys smart voting campaign during the September parliamentary elections. The app has informed supporters which candidates should vote to dismiss the Kremlin politicians. In that case, the two companies complied with it after authorities threatened to arrest local officials.

