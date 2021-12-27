What did China achieve in 2021 with science and technology innovation?





We have joined the global network of science and technology innovation and have played an active role in addressing the key challenges facing humanity.

-Xi Jinping

China has the most scientific and technological talents in the world, steadily improving its ability to innovate independently, and sees a consistent flow of major scientific and technological breakthroughs. Advances in science and technology are now contributing more than 60% of China’s GDP growth rate.

This is some notable achievement from 2021 that is promoting the development of national science and technology.

The crew Shenzhou 12 on the Long March 2 carrier rocket was launched on June 17, 2021 from the Kyusen Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert in northwestern China. / Xinhua

China launched the manned spacecraft Shenzhou 12 on June 17. This was the first under construction of a Chinese space station and China’s seventh manned mission to space for the first time in almost five years since the country’s last manned mission.

The three astronauts are expected to set a new record for China’s manned space program beyond the 33 days held by the crew of Shenzhou 11 in 2016.

The screen image taken at the Beijing Aerospace Command and Control Center in Beijing, the capital of China, on October 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts waving after entering the core module of the space station, Core Cabin Module. Shows astronauts, Zhai Zhigang (C), Wang Yaping (R), and Ye Guangfu. / Xinhua News Agency

On October 16, China launched the manned spacecraft Shenzhou 13 and sent three astronauts to the space station’s core module, Core Cabin Module, for a six-month mission. This is the 21st flight mission since the national manned space program was approved and launched, and the second manned space flight mission of the China Space Station Project.

The three astronauts set new records during the China Manned Space Program, more than the three months set by the Shenzhou 12 crew from June to September this year.

The World Semiconductor Conference and the Nanjing International Semiconductor Expo will be held on June 9, 2021 in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province in eastern China. / VCG

The development of China’s domestic chip manufacturing industry is seen as promising as advanced 28 and 14 nanometer (nm) processes are expected to enter mass production by the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), or “China’s Artificial Sun” Control Center, May 28, 2021. / Xinhua News Agency

Chinese scientists set a new world record by achieving a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds in a May experiment, an important step towards commissioning a fusion reactor.

January 12, 2021, a prototype of a linear motor car in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, southwestern China. / Xinhua News Agency

A prototype locomotive using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) linear motor car technology was deployed in Chengdu, southwestern China. The domestically developed linear motor car boasts a design speed of 620 km / h and is the first of its kind.

“Zuchongzhi 2.1” Quantum Processor, October 26, 2021. / Xinhua News Agency

A Chinese research team has succeeded in designing a 66-qubit programmable superconducting quantum computing system named “Zuchongzhi 2.1”, greatly enhancing the advantages of quantum computing and making China two mainstream technology routes. Made it the first country to achieve the benefits of quantum computing.

Pan Jianwei in the laboratory of the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province in eastern China. / Xinhua News Agency

Chinese scientists have realized twin-field quantum key distribution (TF-QKD) through a 511 km optical fiber linking two distant metropolitan areas, demonstrating technical feasibility in a practical environment. It paved the way for long-range fiber quantum networks.

The field test, led by Pan Jianwei of the University of Science and Technology of China, was conducted through the waterway between Qingdao and Jinan in Shandong Province, eastern China.

An engineering prototype of a 3.35 meter diameter tank made of 3rd generation high performance aluminum lithium alloy. / State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Committee, State-owned Assets of China

In February, China’s first 3.35 meter diameter rocket long tube storage tank was launched. It has passed various inspections and strength tests and is basically suitable for engineering applications. On January 22, China completed the first principle sample machine of a 3.35 meter diameter rocket tank made of composite material.

