Top Moments of WNBA25 Ranked in Google Search Trends





December 26, 2021-News Release of the Women’s Basketball Association (WNBA)

To commemorate the league’s historic 25 seasons, WNBA has worked with WNBA changemaker Google to identify the most searched WNBA trends for all 25 seasons since the league began in 1997 and ranked by Google search trends. WNBA25 Top Moment created.

The top moments will be ranked by category group and will be published in 5 days from December 27th to December 31st.

Each of the 25 moments is categorized based on the respective search query topic to which the moment applies. Within each category, Moments are ranked from 5th to 1st, approaching the WNBA’s landmark, the 25th season. The categories announced under the WNBA25 Top Moment Campaign are:

Cultural Impact: Since the inauguration of the league, the WNBA has had a major impact on sports, music, fashion and culture. This category represents cultural moments driven by consumer search trends.

Championship: The Championship category identifies the most compelling title-winning moments consumers have searched throughout the history of the WNBA.

WNBA Icon: This category highlights the WNBA icon on the court and its legendary play.

Rookies of the WNBA: This category highlights notable WNBA rookie talent and success from draft nights to rookie achievements on the court.

WNBA History: As the longest-established professional women’s sports league in the United States, there are some moments in WNBA history that are worth celebrating. This category describes the moments that fans consider to be their favorites, based on search trends.

After the final category was announced to end the campaign on December 31, the league will discuss historic moments with the league’s iconic players, as well as the cultural impact and growth of the league over the last 25 years. We will release a round table meeting featuring athletes. The Roundtable is a comprehensive look at the WNBA over the last 25 years, an opportunity to highlight the league’s up-and-coming stars, and sets the stage for the WNBA over the next 25 years.

