10 forecasts for German technology in 2022





2021 was a big year for the German startup scene. This is because seven new unicorns have grown and thousands of startups have raised record amounts of money. So will it be even better next year?

Following a summary of Germany’s technological successes this year, Sifted asked 10 German entrepreneurs, investors and community builders what they think 2022 will bring to the world of technology. This is what they expected.

Web3 will be mainstream

Be prepared for families who don’t expect to comment on crypto investment strategies under the Christmas tree this year. The majority may still associate cryptocurrencies with decentralized finance, but that’s more. Curious NFTs and “play to earn” hype have spread from the United States to Europe and have begun to distort the reality of our peaceful Web2.

“The number of newly funded blockchain-based startups will increase dramatically over the next year and will not be monopolized by FinTech alone.”

The brightest mind has left the current project to participate in the most exciting revolution since the invention of the Internet. I predict that the number of newly funded blockchain-based startups will increase dramatically over the next year, not just FinTech. also. According to Atomico’s 2021 State of European Tech report, this year we had five times as much crypto investment as in 2020.

However, the distributed internet is very intuitive and easy to use, and only when people are unaware that they are surfing the Web3 will it be hired in large numbers. This happens when you crack an interface, UX, or scalability.

We are particularly excited to see remarkable progress in 2022. The community is the core of this new decentralized internet and a European start-up focusing on community tools as it is the gamification of consumer apps.

Katia Yakovleva, co-founder of the Berlin-based angel syndicate Spoti Angels

B2B startups will be the driving force of Germany’s technology ecosystem

In 2022, a record number of B2B unicorns emerged from the German landscape and are already more capital efficient than US unicorns. B2B often requires deep industry expertise. As the battle for talent intensifies, Germany will have more professionals in companies that leverage their knowledge and networks to build their own businesses. VCs are becoming more and more active in investigating these profiles in the early stages, forming stronger ties around the country’s top technical education institutions.

Irrelevant: We live at the peak of crypto hype. Expect insider tips about the next hot tokens your dentist will drop on your next visit!

Christian Miele (below), Chairman of the German Startup Association and a partner of Headline VC

Wearable health devices continue to boom

During the pandemic, many people around the world slowed down over time, taking better care of themselves mentally and physically, and raising awareness of our environmental impact as human beings. Technology has great potential to be a bridge between people’s well-being, consumption and action. I believe that health tech, especially wearable devices with abundant untapped opportunities, will drive market penetration and improve people’s habits and behavior.

Kaan Smer, Founder and CEO of Gorillas

Educational technology will be a hot investment topic

“After years of slow growth and venture capital flowing into Edtech, Corona changed everything, accelerating user growth and proof-of-concepts for many startups in the field. Edtech is no longer an extracurricular topic. It’s not, but it’s pervading schools. Finally, edtech is breaking out of the niche and hitting the mainstream market. “

Verena Pausder, Managing Partner of Pausder Ventures (below)

Credit: Patrycia Lukas A female-led team leading German startups in more funding rounds

Diversity is the cornerstone of innovation. However, technology, especially in Germany, still has significant diversity issues among VCs, founders and executive-level leaders. The shortage of senior female investors is one of the biggest reasons why capital is still over-spreading all male-led teams.

According to the Female Founders Monitor 2020, 69% of the founding teams in Germany are all headed by male teams, only 11% are headed by all female teams and 20% are headed by mixed teams. According to the Atomicos 2019 State of European Tech report, 91.6% of the funding was invested in the male team and only 0.4% was invested in the female team, even though 21% of the sample was female.

Still, the data cannot be denied. All companies with female founders outnumber those with male founding teams by 63% (Round 1 Capital). Research speaks for itself: diverse teams perform better and therefore have a competitive advantage in critical thinking and problem-solving. That’s why women start to win more money and bigger money rounds.

This is partly because VCs are being pressured to get out of the comfort zone, out of the network, and spend time marketing from different founders. Investors are forced to quit their business as usual, looking only at the sales from the founder, which represents the pedigree of a typical founder’s profile.

And it’s already happening. Recently, the Auxxo Female Catalyst Fund, led by Gesa Miczaika and Bettine Schmitz, was launched as Germany’s first VC fund aimed only at supporting start-ups founded by women.

Stephanie von Behr, Founderland Co-Founder and Managing Director, an organization that helps accelerate the success of women in European color founders

Travel will be more informed, sustainable and innovative

In the darkest days of the pandemic, we (or at least the general public) never dreamed of how machine learning would optimize home technology. We wanted a day when we could travel. It was about visiting a loved one, adventuring and relaxing on the beach, or simply escaping the same four walls. Travel is part of the essence of human beings, and the pandemic only emphasizes how important it is.

But, as we have repeatedly stated at COP26, we know that the climate crisis is something we need to tackle together and that transportation accounts for 29% of global emissions. In short, we need to change our current way of moving. Consumers travel more, so it must be our goal to enable conscious choices.

“We believe that in 2022, travel will be significantly revived, coupled with public pressure for climate-friendly choices.”

I believe that in 2022, travel will be significantly revived, coupled with public pressure for climate-friendly choices. This will enable the transportation sector to drive innovative digital solutions that better address these needs of users. Sustainability is given, not luxury, as companies need to build with a positive mindset on the planet during construction.

This innovation, in turn, opens up room for new partnerships between sectors, promotes more competitive regulations, and offers more opportunities for travelers as restrictions are relaxed.

Omio CEO and Founder Naren Shaam (below)

Health will be seen and treated more comprehensively

Health and wellness have a far greater impact, especially not only in our personal lives, but also in our professional lives as a whole. Once taboo women and topics on sexual health, digestion, childbirth, and mental health are now openly discussed in the social and mainstream media. This helps make health and wellness prevention a much bigger topic.

Chanyu Xu, founder of her1 (bottom left)

Sustainability will catalyze digital procurement

Companies around the world are beginning to realize the benefits of putting environment, society and corporate governance (ESG) at the center of their strategies.

The procurement function is in a unique position to help companies engage in these ESG commitments and create higher value by connecting with stakeholders and building coalitions along the entire supply chain.

Why? A recent Oliver Wymans survey of chief procurement officers from about 300 large companies around the world states that 80% are working on sustainability goals.

In addition to this, resilience is increasingly seen as a significant risk to businesses, especially supply chain disruptions. Investors want to improve ESG outcomes, and procurement teams play a key role in this implementation.

This fact is highlighted by the increase in total assets of sustainable funds, which set a new record of $ 1.7 trillion in 2020, an increase of about 50% compared to 2019. Increased pressure from ESG and sustainability stakeholders and policy makers is expected. This is a hot topic for the next 10 years.

Plan A co-founders Lubomila Jordanova and Nathan Bonnisseau

Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, buy now, pay later and it just gets hot

My world is very relevant to FinTech, so the megatrends we see here are: Cryptocurrencies are becoming mainstream (bank transactions, and transactions for everyone). Democratization of digital assets in luxury goods and art through NFTs (Cryptopunk, RTFKT sneakers, Lionel Messi’s Messiverse NFT collection). Verticalization / contextualization with built-in financial services (loans through the market, personalized financial products for special purposes, insurance through car dealers), and payment companies that eliminate friction (buy now, two-factor authentication) Will pay later for the credit card with)

Bankxware Founder and Co-CEO, Miriam Wohlfarth

Femtechs join forces

Femtech will spend several years in Europe with major integrations over the next three years. It integrates acquisition and joint venture players to provide a platform solution for women’s overall health, regardless of age.

Inn founder Eirini Rapti

Miriam Partington is a correspondent for Sifteds Germany.She tweets from @mparts_

