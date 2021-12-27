Trend Micro predicts cybersecurity in 2030





Most tech companies have released forecasts for 2022, but Trend Micro is one step ahead. In fact, their cybersecurity companies have recently clarified how the world will see the beginning of the next decade, including how the security sector will respond to evolving cybercrime innovations. Announcing a new report and video adaptation.

2030 may still be a few years away, but for companies like Trend Micro, the next few years will be crucial in shaping the technology that will enable the future. With the introduction of the Metaverse this year, many are already wondering how accurate the future will be as more emerging technologies open up endless possibilities.

Looking at the cybersecurity industry, threats are becoming more sophisticated and sophisticated year by year. Therefore, by 2030, Trend Micro’s Project 2030 has always been the evolution of malicious threat actors, both at the physical and psychological level, while connectivity affects all aspects of everyday life. It is not surprising to expect to use and abuse innovations as such.

According to Goh Chee Hoh, Managing Director of Trend Micro Malaysia and the New Country, Project 2030 is not a definitive vision for the future, but a thought-provoking view of what is possible. We will elaborate on a plausible future based on current technology and trends.

“We hope that this potential future will spark controversy within the security industry and the wider community. Only by carefully predicting future scenarios will governments, businesses and individuals a cyber over the next decade. Goh added that he could provide a way to prepare for the challenge.

This report looks at the world of 2030 through the eyes of fictional citizens, businesses and governments. But the interesting point from the report is how to predict future cybersecurity.

The forecasts include:

AI tools democratize cybercrime on a whole new scale for individuals without technical skills. This is already happening now, and with advances in AI in particular, there is potential for further progress in the future. Attacks disrupt the supply chain and cause physical harm to humans. While cyber implants are still relatively new, supply chain attacks are a harsh reality of serious future problems. Social engineering and misinformation are more internal and less negligible when delivered with advances in ubiquitous heads-up displays (HUDs). The Metaverse and similar concepts contribute to new forms of cyberattacks. Large-scale IoT (MIoT) environments have attracted sabotage and robbery attacks targeting manufacturing, logistics, transportation, healthcare, education, retail, and home environments over the last two years. As technology improves, the adoption of IoT devices will increase the opportunities for cybercriminals. AI-powe Red obfuscation makes attribution virtually impossible, pushes the security industry’s focus towards incident response, and Edge’s IAM is sure to be the place where all actions are ultimately taken. 5G and 6G Connections facilitate more sophisticated and accurate attacks everywhere, and are probably the biggest concern of the future, “Everything asa Service,” turning cloud providers into a very lucrative target for cyber attackers, and what’s happening already. Yes, it could be even more serious before 2030. Gray markets are emerging for those seeking tools that disrupt workplace surveillance. Another major concern about the balance between privacy and work life is questioned. Techno-nationalism will be an important geo-strategic tool for some of the most powerful countries in the world. More support is being poured from their country.

For Dr. Victoria Baines, the futurist of cybersecurity, the exponential growth of modern technology offers a wealth of future potential, along with cybersecurity challenges. She believes that these scenarios and the threats associated with them require business changes and cybersecurity regulations. As a result, the cybersecurity industry needs to evolve both technology and training to prepare for a future where everything is connected and at risk.

In reality, cybercriminals are always present and will continue to cause problems for everyone in the future, even if it is uncertain whether cybersecurity in 2030 is as expected.

Aaron Large

Aaron enjoys writing about enterprise technology in the region. He attended and interviewed many local and international technology expositions, events and forums and spoke with some of the largest engineers in the industry. With over 10 years of media experience, Aaron previously worked on political, business, sports and entertainment news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techwireasia.com/2021/12/trend-micro-predicts-cybersecurity-for-the-year-2030/

