Key points of digital security





Despite the increasing number of cyberattacks, more than half of Indian companies are not well prepared.

Since the pandemic, India has been at the top of the counties facing cyberattacks. About 68% of Indian companies have faced some form of cyberattack since the beginning of the pandemic. As most companies adopt a telecommuting model, these organizations are also investing heavily in components such as cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and mobility. Employees working remotely and expanding their digital connectivity are also vulnerable to ransomware attacks.

With the rise of ransomware, social engineering, multi-vector, and supply chain attacks, the importance of cyber security controls built into the development, deployment, and management stages of these platforms is also increasing. However, most Indian companies are not yet ready to face such cyber attacks.

Agencies tracking cyberattacks and ransomware suggest that the amount of payments companies have to pay after being victimized by an attack is skyrocketing. According to a US Treasury survey released in October 2021, $ 590 million was paid in the first half of this year. This amount is 42 percent higher than the amount reported by financial institutions in 2020.

If a company or network is hit, the total cost of recovering from a ransomware attack doubles. For example, the cost of recovering from a data breach has increased in recent years and has been confirmed in multiple reports. Average recovery costs have increased from $ 3.86 million to $ 4.24 million, according to IBM’s annual report. This is the highest average total cost in the history of 17 years of research.

Ransomware wasn’t new, but cyber attackers are becoming more innovative and are seeing new delivery mechanisms to ensure spread. Tracking innovative ways to break into your network can be a challenge, especially for small businesses. This has created a thriving market for companies offering cybersecurity products and services. The Indian network security product market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from $ 257 million in 2019 to $ 394 million in 2022.

Threats posed to Indian companies are also opportunities and can be hotspots for cybersecurity products. The number of cybersecurity product companies in India has increased from more than 175 in 2018 to more than 225 in 2020, a report released by the Indian Data Security Council (DSCI), the national body for data protection, said. increase.

According to the DSCI report, these companies will also generate revenues from $ 275 million in 2016 to over $ 1 billion in 2020, with a CAGR of about 39%. The number of people working in India’s cybersecurity products industry also increased by 25% between 2018 and 2020 to about 18,000.

According to the report, about 20% of cybersecurity companies have been founded in the last two years, with Bangalore, Mumbai / Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai acting as the most important hubs. Financing increased by nearly 88% from 2017 to 2018. The total amount raised over the last four years is estimated at $ 490 million.

India also needs an additional 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals by the end of the year, as described in the India Cybersecurity Services Landscape report by the NASScom-Data Security Council of India (DSCI). Jobs in the cybersecurity arena have witnessed a surge of about 6 percent since May 2020, when the COVID 19 pandemic began to negatively impact several sectors of the country. As more and more companies are expanding their jobs from telecommuting options, it is a market that is certain to grow rapidly.

Understanding market needs and providing solutions to current threats is what companies want. Graduate engineers in India need a professional understanding that can be bridged through online and offline training.

