Five years later: Which technology forecasts have you achieved in the future?





As this year ends and the new year begins, everyone is looking back on their past experiences and looking forward to new ones. At Tech.co, that means starting an annual summary of the biggest forecasts of what technology trends are expected for the New Year.

But without accountability, you can’t keep predicting things every year. In the past, I’ve warned about robot apocalypse and AI-powered dystopia. Anyway, how likely are these guesses to come true?

Five years ago, we predicted what would happen in that future year of 2018. Now we contacted (some of) the experts we consulted at the time and asked a simple question: did they understand it correctly? ?? Here are our own assessments of what we have learned and each of the 10 predictions made six months ago.

Growth of smart home technology: true

With the dawn of 2018, we are all smart with smart locks, smart desks, rumba-style mops, internet-connected water purifiers, and more smart kitchen utensils than can count all looks. I was thinking about home. Certainly, there are some Bluetooth-enabled forks that aren’t currently available on Amazon that didn’t seem necessary at the time.

But what made this prediction true is that even though the term “smart home” has lost some of the buzzword epidemics in the last five years, smart home technology continues to evolve and is nowadays normal. It’s so popular that it’s considered a technology. .. Voice-activated Alexa devices, smart refrigerators, and video doorbells haven’t frowned upon these days.

According to robotics blogger Patrick Sinclair, the industry is witnessing integration, which will continue for the new year, telling Tech.co: , Google and Amazon standardize the operation of smart home devices in the home, so everything works well with each other. “

Another reason this forecast is true is that the predictors have taken care to emphasize the downsides of the trend. Stephen Cox, Chief Security Architect for SecureAuth, said:

“Every time one of my kids asks our echo a curious question burning in their hearts, I smile. Next, wearing a security officer’s hat, dozens of devices I’m worried about the impact of connecting to my home network, many of which were developed by vendors who lack strong security discipline. “

Remember to consider the security implications of new technologies you bring into your home and the privacy concerns about the data that those devices get.

Deployment of biometrics: True

The biometrics feature was entirely new in 2017, the same as Apple’s Face ID first debuted in the September demo. Cox predicted that biometrics would be widespread, but it definitely looks like this: I open my iPhone with a thumbprint about 500 times a day.

Cox pointed out why we haven’t seen a doorbell that scans biometrics yet. All solution providers simply “leave the actual support (registration, storage, etc.) to the mobile provider and take advantage of what they offer.” If Apple already has Face ID, why bother to reinvent the wheel?

More Cryptocurrency Mining: Everything Is Too True

This is Cox’s third and final forecast, and at this point I have to admit that he is the GOAT of the 2017 forecast, which proved to be true five years later. Cryptocurrency valuations continue to rise sharply up and down, but large computer banks set up in places with cheap electricity bills continue to move.

Cox paid particular attention to hacked websites as a source of CPU power needed to mine cryptocurrencies. This certainly remains a problem for everyone on the Internet. Just this November, a report from Google’s cybersecurity team surveyed 50 recent cloud computing service hacks and found that 86% of them were used to perform cryptocurrency mining. This is a “commercial activity that consumes a lot of cloud resources,” and the report is informative.

Three-quarters of the Google report hacks were due to inadequate customer security or vulnerabilities in third-party software. In addition, it shows that you don’t have to look into the future to find out that it’s worth checking out a high-priced paid VPN.

Cyberwarfare is deadly: most of the time it’s wrong

However, one direction in which cybersecurity has not evolved is towards complete death and destruction. 2017 expert forecasts portray the situation of cyberterrorism, as the field “goes beyond money and intellectual property to physical harm as a result and purpose”, “injured by a cyberattack in 2018” It was expected that some people would “or die”.

Thankfully, our fact checks say that’s not the case. Cyber ​​attackers are very pleased to stick to money as their ultimate goal. In 2019, when a ransomware attack on a hospital in Alabama shut down a computer system, there was one potential death from a cyber attack in the last five years. Perhaps as a result of the digital display not working, the nurse was unaware of the change in the fetal heart rate, which indicates a narrowing of the airways, leading to the tragic death of the baby.

Cyber ​​attackers are not yet terrorists, but the potential impact of ransomware attacks is expanding as rapidly as the attacks themselves, which will account for 80% of all financial cybercrime in 2020.

Continuous job automation: most often wrong

A lot of automation is constantly underway, but it’s not really here. Self-driving cars can’t drive autonomously yet, but Smart Voice Assistant hasn’t replaced physical or blood assistants yet. As a result, the expert predictions that AI will take over jobs (designated by insurance underwriters, tax officers, and credit analysts) have not really come true.

Indeed, artificial intelligence continues to evolve to fill the gaps in innovation in many industries, and new developments will be seen over the coming decades. But one of the biggest business stories of 2021 is the downturn in the labor market. Labor shortages are not one of the biggest concerns of the day if AI can replace people’s work to some extent of meaning.

Shift to Microservices: True

Microservices are small custom-built apps that work with large legacy software applications. They were popular in 2017 and are even bigger today. Here’s how Tech Republic explained the benefits of technology in a recent article:

“Microservices allow different teams to collaborate on the same system without using the same tools (databases, languages, etc.), and instead of scaling one monolithic application, teams. Can split these applications into smaller services and scale each individually, making it easier to build scalable applications. As a bonus, each microservice stays state-of-the-box and on a single machine. Unleash the need for related applications to run. “

Indeed, all of these heterogeneous apps can disrupt the infrastructure of different servers and databases, and can cause more problems than their value. However, it is undeniable that since this prediction, companies have found microservices useful as a whole.

More Monetization of Data Assets: Really, I Guess

“Monetizing data” refers to the process of maximizing the value of a dataset held by a business. To be honest, this is probably the most boring prediction in this article. It’s no wonder that companies exist to monetize their assets. And for the past five years, we’ve been doing it semi-efficiently as before.

However, determining the accuracy of this prediction is more difficult than it looks. Data is still in use, but as experts predicted, “establishing an appropriate data ownership model” is “more reliable” as a concept, whether data monetization efforts have accelerated since 2017. It is difficult to determine if it has been done.

The median salary for data scientists in 2021 has remained around $ 97,000 and hasn’t changed much over the five years, so interest in data remains high, but it doesn’t seem to grow that much. Count this as true.

IoT becomes a reality: true

The Internet of Things isn’t much different from smart homes at this point. Both terms only refer to internet-equipped devices that offer some benefits over their predecessors.

Jeff Kavanaugh, VP and Head of the Infosys Knowledge Institute, issued a statement to me in 2021 reflecting this prediction from the past. “The popularity and affordability of the IoT has actually created a connectivity infrastructure that enhances intelligent automation, which has made many use cases functionally feasible and economically viable,” he said. I agree that it is shaking as the tech wizard foresaw.

John Grimm of Thales Security said in a forecast article five years ago that it will be even more concrete and that hundreds of existing IoT platforms will begin to be integrated. He was right. Fredrik Stlbrand, an industry analyst at Berg Insight, said in June 2018 that M & A activity surged and the market entered an “integration phase.”

However, it was in 2021 that the number of IoT companies as a whole began to decline. According to a survey by IoT Analytics, 613 IoT platform companies were in operation in 2021. That number has fallen slightly from 620 in 2019 after a steady increase over the years.

AI hits the design arena: not at all true

This header contains two different predictors back in the original article, and I was able to contact both to see two very different responses. The first is Mike Fitzmaurice, WEBCON’s Chief Evangelist and Vice President of North America. He predicted that AI and machine learning would soon be packaged and “provided to the average end user” in a more accessible way.

And now, AI has definitely come a long way from niche technologies that require constant care and supply from computer scientists to make it work, as Fitz Maurice explains. rice field.

“Currently, AI-driven services are available as a general-purpose component of various enterprises. Do you want to analyze texts about keywords and general emotions? Translate languages? Here at WEBCON, automatic form processing and patterns. Use it for analysis to look for abnormally executed processes. Now it’s all AI driven and most people don’t have to spend a bit of time understanding how it works. , I nailed it. “

Another predictor, Mark Baldino, co-founder of UX design firm Fuzzy Math, was out of luck. He expected the use of “tools for AI design and its design language”, but we haven’t actually seen it either.

Instead, Baldino reflected another type of growth in the design industry. Here is his complete response:

“In most cases, my predictions haven’t come true. I haven’t seen any advances in tools that support the design of AI and design languages, but I’ve found that ethical design techniques are becoming more important. Ethical design is an advocacy of human needs to replace technology and commercial needs. Designers take the moral obligations of product design much more seriously, and design decisions are made to humans. Trying to understand the impact. For AI, designers are more aware that the algorithms in their applications focus on making the product more “sticky” and profitable. increase. However, there is an increasing obligation to design products that benefit humans. So, instead of AI helping designers, as expected, designers are playing an increasingly important role in ensuring the positive impact of AI. “

The intersection of AI and design may not have been what we expected, but it’s definitely a fascinating area that remains a surprise to us.

You need to see the big picture: it’s true!

The Infosys Knowledge Institute’s Jeff Kavanaugh ended the future forecast raft in 2017 with a note that humanity needs to understand its own technological changes, rather than just continuing to change. When he regained contact this year, Kavanaugh said it was as true as it was then.

“Many things have happened since the 2018 forecast … but they are still true today. The pace of change continues to exceed traditional absorption capacity, and companies perceive, like living companies. We needed to dramatically change our behavior and our ability to respond, “he says.

When 2022 begins, think about the relationship with technology in your life. After all, staying in your reality is just as important as predicting the future, and sometimes it can be much more difficult.

