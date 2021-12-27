Baylor Scott & Whites Jim Hinton gave Texas people the opportunity to improve their health





Six months ago, when Jim Hinton announced that he would resign as CEO of Baylor Scott and White Health at the end of the year, the 62-year-old said he was looking forward to riding a motorcycle and a chainsaw. A fallen tree in his family’s lodge.

Hinton knows to his colleague Mitchell Schnarmann at the end of June that it doesn’t sound sexy when you act like Im, but that’s what I want to do.

Who can blame him?

Hinton has been in health care for nearly 40 years, two-thirds of whom are CEOs. He was a constant changer throughout those years.

Prior to joining Baylor in January 2017, Hinton spent 21 years as CEO of Presbyterian Health Services in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest medical system.

When he arrived at Baylor, Hinton moved at lightning speed to improve Baylor’s game.

Less than two years after becoming CEO, Hinton organized a megamerger with the Houston Memorial Hermann Health System.

Over the last two decades, the COVID-19 pandemic has sought heroic steps to keep staff and patients safe.

Hinton stood up on that occasion.

Shortly after Hinton joined Baylor, he hired Pete McCann from Chicago to become his strong second commander. On January 1st, McCanna will be the number one man in a very boring transition.

That’s why Jim Hinton was named the Dallas Morning News Texas of the Year.

Pete McCanna (left), President of Baylor Scott & White Health, will become CEO in January when Jim Hinton retires. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

All explained, Hinton leaves the state’s largest non-profit health system in a healthier state, financially, culturally, and within the patient’s reach, than it did when it came here five years ago. increase.

Baylor Scott & Whites’ annual revenue increased 25% to $ 10 billion, but operating profit almost doubled from 2016, a year before he arrived. The state-wide healthcare system currently offers nearly 4 million patient encounters annually.

But my favorite achievement is that 9 out of 10 of the 45,000 employees understand where Baylor is heading and how his leadership is trying to get there. That is to say.

This is an important tool in creating a culture in which workers intend to stay in place rather than jumping on a ship. With the recent mass resignations, the importance of this cannot be exaggerated.

As a non-profit organization, Baylor’s money from his business goes back to his mission to help the well-being of everyone in the community.

A year like no other

Jeoffrey Hinton, CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, said Hinton remained loyal to this mission. She sincerely supported my nomination for Hinton, Vice-Chairman of United Way.

In a unique year, Jim’s leadership has become extraordinary, she said. He put frontline caregivers at the forefront of every decision, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to care for our community.

Hinton improved access, advocated community health, and advocated preventive health.

This year, Hinton co-chaired the Unitedways Health Innovation Technology Challenge. This is a $ 1 million contest seeking creative answers to community health challenges.

According to Sampson, Jim was a collaborator and gathered support for all major healthcare systems in northern Texas to invest in this first competition.

Jim remains a strong reason for the COVID crisis, which remains in our community and is leading the response to the dynamic and changing public health crisis, with a focus on long-term recovery and reconstruction.

He gave us hope

Jeff Feliz, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society, says Armen.

Jim was instrumental in bringing Jean and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge from vision to a special facility that offers over 18,000 free nights a year for cancer patients and their caregivers to travel to Dallas for treatment. Said Feliz.

Hope Lodge was built on a property donated by Baylor Scott and White Health, next to the Baylor University Medical Center Campus.

The Cancer Society and Baylor have raised more than $ 25 million to fund the construction of a hop lodge facility that opened on time in September, despite pandemic complications.

According to Feliz, BSWH and its foundation will also act as an important collaborative partner to ensure project completion by securing additional funding from key contributors such as Jean and the Jerry Jones family. Did.

Jim is perfect for the Dallas Morning News Texas of the Year.

Correction: In previous versions, Jim Hinton stated that he had tuned the Megamerger with the Houston Memorial Hermann Health System. The merger was unsuccessful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/2021/12/26/jim-hinton-gave-texans-a-chance-for-better-health/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos