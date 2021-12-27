Google Fit allows you to measure your heart rate using your iPhone’s camera





The Google Fit app on iOS quietly adds some new features that allow iPhone users to use the camera to measure their heart and breathing rate. This feature first debuted on Google Pixel smartphones before it became available on other Android smartphones, but is now available on iOS without updating on the App Store.

To measure your heart rate, open the Google Fit app homepage and scroll down to the trend. There you will be prompted to open the feature. Simply place your finger on the back camera of your phone in a bright environment or turn on the flashlight if it’s too dark.

For this to work, you need to hold it firmly and put some pressure on the lens. The measurement takes about 30 minutes. You can log in to the app to track it, and you also have the option to connect Google Fit to the Apple Health app.

Another great tool is the ability to measure your breathing rate using the front camera. It seems to track small changes in the chest and count the number of breaths per minute. Therefore, both the face and chest need to be framed. All of these work without the need for an internet connection. All this information is useful, but if you need more advice on the results, the app will encourage you to consult a medical professional.

(Source: 9to5google)

