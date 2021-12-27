The cloud is India’s best bet to accelerate large-scale innovation in 2022.





New Delhi: The experience of the world and each of us over the last two years has taught us important life lessons. At the same time, it shows development and progress, which will have long-term positive impacts on society, industry and governance.

As a result of the ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis, organizations have shown resilience and restructuring of their businesses, and we have all witnessed a major shift to digital. Now, as the country advances the agenda of building an economy with digital knowledge, we also need to look to create a self-sustaining model of development and progress.

Business leaders and economists are discussing the recovery of the Indian economy. According to optimistic forecasts from the World Bank (expected growth of 6.5% by 2023) and some economists, Indian business is now above pre-pandemic levels, showing a rapid recovery. .. India’s growth story is in the hands of selected definition sectors, especially healthcare, government, banking and finance, manufacturing, e-commerce and retail.

Pandemics have brought about many changes in the way we outline growth and scalability. This means uprooting traditional processes, re-learning skills, and most importantly, pivoting business practices.

In a recent report from Nasscom, a more aggressive talent development roadmap will allow India to grow its cloud talent pool from 1.7 million to 1.8 million, in the process of being the second largest cloud talent hub in the world by 2025. It is estimated that it will be. Demand for cloud experts will exceed 2 million.

Many companies in sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, telecom, education, banking, and insurance are advancing the use of the cloud and recognizing the many benefits it has brought to its business.

According to Gartner’s recent forecasts, end-user spending on public cloud services in India is estimated to total $ 7.3 billion by 2022, an increase of 29.6% from 2021.

In addition to cloud technology, new and innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning are also expected to help create a balanced digital ecosystem.

By 2025, the IT industry is estimated to contribute up to $ 350 billion, equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP, according to MeitY. The growth of IT spaces will continue to be driven by the use of new technologies, which will enable the industry to advance and operate more efficiently.

A prime example of leveraging the cloud to maximize its potential is the Healthtech company’s Medexpert Software solution. Launched in 2018, the organization supports the “uberize” of healthcare delivery. The company operates a health management system on its next-generation cloud infrastructure.

Through this technology, they extend support to healthcare delivery organizations such as super-specialty hospitals and nearby clinics, increase business agility, and provide patients with a better healthcare experience.

IFFCO is also implementing cloud technology and relies on advanced IT systems to support its sustainability efforts, including one of its recent initiatives, “nanotechnology” fertilizers. These eco-friendly fertilizers can reduce the use of traditional fertilizers in half while increasing crop production.

With the recent acceleration in technology acceptance, it is very clear that 2022 will continue to be devastating. Multi-cloud will be the way of the world. Today’s enterprises are already evaluating a multi-cloud model that can maximize their profits from a trusted set of cloud providers.

And why? Globally, organizations are expected to spend an incredible $ 1.78 trillion on cloud and other digital transformation technologies in 2022, according to Statistica.

As a technician and a major cloud provider for us, this is an exciting time. We are in the midst of a huge digital revolution. Perhaps the most exciting thing is that the economic value created is proportional to the range of digital transformations the country witnesses. Cloud technology stimulates innovation, increases efficiency, and protects the most valuable data assets of institutions and citizens.

Indian companies are prioritizing speed as a key capability this year to recover faster. The CEO wants to make a leap forward in the innovation cycle. Therefore, their focus is clearly on faster, data-driven innovation. And there is growing awareness of why the cloud is the best engine to support large-scale, faster innovation.

Only cloud services can accelerate India’s move towards a digitalized society and bring a smarter and more comprehensive future for everyone.

