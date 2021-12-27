Find out why 5G is an AI super highway by SKTCTO’s Yoon Kim





Metaverse—A World of New Opportunities Driven by 5G

“Metaverse” is one of the latest and hottest topics in 2021 technology, and SKT is jumping into this new world with its own B2C Metaverse application called IfLand. IfLand is a platform where people can virtually meet, hold, interact and host concerts, conferences and rallies through Avatar. On the B2B side, we will work with smart factory owners in South Korea to enable real-time services with robots and factory automation supported by Ericsson technology. In other words, with the advent of 5G and AI, there are great opportunities for new services.

Evolution from software to cloud native

The software world is becoming cloud-native, cloud-first, and cloud-only, and SKT is no exception. All our new services are based on the cloud. The cloud is currently the best way to popularize the cloud. Cloud-native environments, and virtual software-dominated environments on cloud infrastructure, offer significant network and service innovation benefits.

Building the world’s first container-based bare metal technology

However, SKT is not just looking at cloud native as a strategy for network evolution. This is seen as an important strategy for the evolution of AI services as a whole. And part of it is due to SKT’s efforts with Ericsson to build the world’s first container-based bare metal technology. Kim says this is a perfect example of how we work together to lead the world by maximizing service progress using the cloud, not just cloud-nativeization. thinking about.

5GAI-Super Highway

Many years ago, former US presidential candidate Al Gore coined the phrase “information superhighway” to describe the Internet. 5G is considered an “AI Super Highway” that connects not only the nodes between machines, but also intelligent things such as AI agents and intelligent machines. It is hyper-connectivity and hyper-connected intelligence, powered by 5G.

5G powering smart infrastructure

SKT recognizes itself not only as a mobile service provider and mobile service company, but also as a smart infrastructure company. Digital infrastructure means wireless infrastructure such as 5G, edge cloud infrastructure, and computing infrastructure. Recently, we launched the AI ​​accelerator, the first semiconductor in South Korea. We believe that the foundation of AI services lies in the intelligent nature of real time. This means that it covers not only wireless network infrastructure, but also computing and storage infrastructure. This is the first step towards a true AI service.

We will actively support our customers

SKT has half of South Korea’s population as a subscriber through services ranging from games to content, media and B2B applications. They collect large amounts of data. As a result, with the advent of data processing, AI, and machine learning, it’s now possible to see what subscribers need, want, and demand in near real time.

Energy efficiency and cost savings

Not only does SKT use AI to understand customer needs, it also uses AI to make networks, systems and infrastructure extremely efficient and smart. This means not only predicting the various problems and problems that can occur using AI, but also using AI to optimize power and energy usage. This not only reduces significant costs, but also supports sustainability. Ensuring “more environmentally friendly” networks and computing infrastructure is considered essential to corporate, national and social success.

