New AI built to make better decisions





From content recommendations on the Netflix dashboard to interacting with Amazon voice assistants, AirBnB, Uber, and Google, everything couldn’t be done without AI.

But these are some of the most successful companies in the world. How about the rest?

This may be an era of intelligence, but the vast majority of companies haven’t taken advantage of that potential yet. And that doesn’t mean they’re doing something wrong. The big tech companies were data first from the beginning. Small businesses with more traditional roots are not built with the ability to leverage AI in their daily work. And until very recently, such features were out of reach.

Decision intelligence and new business reality

Changing intelligence games for business is Decision Intelligence (DI), a new AI category built for the commercial environment.

This exciting technology helps companies in non-technology sectors stratify AI-based decision making in all areas of their business, from supply chain to marketing. DI is set to help a wider range of businesses leverage their data to make better decisions. Gartner predicts that more than one-third of large organizations will use it within the next two years.

It makes sense that AI commercial applications should focus on decision making. The value of a business is the sum of its decisions. Product positioning or logistics approach to increase revenue ahead of competitors and return to the value chain.

DI can be seen as a leap to knowing that it is, as it expects to make decisions that create value for the business. In the computing era, historical data was used to infer the right forecasts, pricing, or marketing decisions. In the DI era, real-time data is unique to the decision-making process, so you can be confident in your results every time.

In this new business reality, data teams are no longer hiding in the back office, building a model that never sees the light of day. They constantly communicate with the commercial side of the business, absorbing data from all departments and converting it into actionable recommendations.

Suddenly, we see employees, from the process level to the C suite, where all employees are able to use AI for their daily decisions.

Road to DI adoption

This is what the very near future looks like. But what’s the path to hiring for companies that want to start embedding DI? I usually classify this into three main requirements.

An interface available to company-wide teams to customize AI-enabled dataset intelligence for a particular business and allow non-technical teams to be involved in the model and its output.

However, for the vast majority of companies, building all of this can be a daunting task. As a result, demand for off-the-shelf DI platforms is expected to increase over the next few years. This is a trajectory similar to what you see in CRM. In the early 2000s, 80% of companies built CRM in-house. Today we have never dreamed of it. Companies are investing in off-the-shelf solutions to reduce time to value. DI is ripe for the same kind of innovation.

In fact, only 10% of all machine learning models are actually deployed in production in an organization. As companies begin to adopt DI, we find that their numbers grow exponentially, especially through out-of-the-box platform models.

Potential impact

It’s interesting to think about the impact of this large-scale adoption on macro issues such as sustainability. For many companies, reducing supply chain emissions is the next frontier of their climate change response. You can begin to imagine how DI can help companies assess the environmental impact of decision making across production, distribution and consumption and select the best results for their business and the planet. In fact, I’ve already seen major CPG companies use DI to reduce haulage emissions by 147 tonnes of CO2.

But the most exciting thing is the fact that much of what DI can do is actually discovered. There may be breakthrough applications that you can’t imagine yet, such as healthcare, accessibility, and DEI. And the way we approach our daily work, which we personally never imagined, will change.

Richard Potter is the CEO of Peak.

