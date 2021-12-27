Spotlight on the six largest technology events in Africa in 2021





The virtual or physical community is perfect for developing ideas, driving innovation, and acting as the heart of a vibrant digital ecosystem.

The tech community is a great source of inspiration for both existing and new entrants. They serve as the front line of defense by providing emotional and technical support for the challenges experienced in the technological journey.

On the other hand, creating a robust and comprehensive tech community where tech enthusiasts can learn, grow and inspire does not happen on its own. Today, hundreds of technology groups are attracting tens of thousands of engineers across Africa.

Here are some of the intuitive events that brought together a community of tech enthusiasts across Africa in 2021:

Lagos Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2021

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the Institute of Enterprise Management and Analytics hosted digital transformation experts, business leaders, and global disruptors at the Lagos 2021 Summit.

Also known as the Lagos DX Summit, the event provided African companies with the opportunity to leverage digital transformation initiatives and solutions to position their businesses for a global competitive advantage.

Participants gathered to work on future projects, provide marketing, expand their networks, and position companies for entry into the global market.

The event also provided tools and insights on embedding digital infrastructure and modeling for companies involved in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and machine learning projects.

The summit includes case study presentations, breakout sessions, panel discussions, and technical workshops focusing on key strategies, technologies, and solutions to develop and achieve targeted DX goals. I did.

2021 Blockchain Africa Conference

Africa’s first annual Blockchain Africa Conferences has been hosted by the Bitcoin event since 2015.

As always, the event had an exciting list of interesting speakers and brands that graced the conference. The 2021 edition was held in South Africa from March 18th to 19th, 2021.

The theme of the 2021 conference has evolved with the global adoption of blockchain technology, with the title “Beyond hype, from hype to mainstream, and are you ready for business now?” was.

Given the huge pullulan of 2021 and the continued expansion of the DeFi and NFT markets, this theme seems to be very relevant.

As blockchain technology matures, less blockchain experimentation and more enterprise-ready solutions are transforming many digital businesses.

This in itself helps improve cross-border blockchain-based payments that are faster, cheaper, and much safer.

Blockchain technology tools have also improved tracking, reduced transaction settlement times, and used smart contracts to automate payments, improving supply chain management.

The conference focuses on the global opportunities and use cases of blockchain technology and the use cases of Africa, the world’s second most populous continent with a population of 1.3 billion.

The event also considered opportunities for the African economy and emerging markets under the new African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in a global epidemic environment.

Internet of Things Forum Africa Exhibition 2021

The Internet of Things Forum Africa Exhibition is a long-awaited annual conference that provides a platform for all players to share their knowledge of real-world IoT trends, challenges and solutions.

The conference was aimed at African sort leaders, IoT ecosystem participants and experts.

The 2021 IoT Forum Africa is no exception, bringing together thought leaders, solution providers and decision makers from a wide range of industries.

Increasing the implementation rate of IoT will bring great benefits, but it will also bring significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The IoT Forum 2021 brings together corporate executives, government officials, IT decision makers from various industries, and experts to discuss the information and tools needed to design and implement successful IoT initiatives and security measures. , Provided to the representative.

For organizations that want to implement technology or move IoT pilots from the project phase to production, the forum will also consider how to address security concerns, IoT platforms, and manage the complexity that IoT creates. did.

Technext Joint Conference 2021

Africa’s enthusiasm for digital currencies is growing rapidly, and the need to address industry concerns is greater than ever.

As the demand for digital currencies grows across Africa, many African innovations are emerging, including governments looking to launch their own cryptocurrencies supported and issued by central banks.

Cryptocurrency seems to have a lot of potential, but to navigate the world of cryptocurrencies, you need to have a complete understanding of how the market works. It also carries a lot of risks.

As one of the key steps to change this story, tech media company Technext is hosting the first edition of Coiinference to create a space where like-minded people in the crypto sector can observe and express challenges. Did.

The event also provided technology enthusiasts, especially pioneers in the blockchain industry, with the opportunity to provide answers to their customers’ critical issues and propose feasible solutions.

Physically held in Lagos, Nigeria, the event attracted an audience from all over Africa and elsewhere. It intensifies discussions aimed at inspiring, empowering and connecting African crypto enthusiasts.

The event had a lineup of the most influential speakers who shared insightful ideas that encouraged attendees to take advantage of the many benefits of cryptocurrencies.

Africa Tech Summit 2021

The African Technology Summit in Nairobi, Kenya brought together African and international technical experts.

The event will help industry players connect with key industry stakeholders such as IT companies, mobile carriers, fintech, DeFi and cryptographic companies, investors, top startups and regulators to advance their business and investment. Provided room.

The Africa Tech Summit has provided unmatched knowledge, networking, and commercial potential to technology executives and investors in Africa and around the world seeking to drive Africa’s progress.

Through keynotes, breakout sessions and networking events, the two-day African technology event explored the latest trends and brought together more than 250 key stakeholders across the continent.

The event was the driving force behind many companies as they learned about Africa’s potential unicorns in Rwanda, a new epicenter of technology and innovation on the African continent.

The event consists of the Africa Money & DeFi Summit, the Africa Mobile Summit, and the Africa Startup Summit. These events provide a series of discussions on cross-sections of new technologies, solutions, and opportunities across Africa’s technological outlook.

At the summit, players from the technology sector across Africa reunited to discuss ecosystem opportunities and issues, and investment potential.

The event focuses on promoting cooperation aimed at promoting Africa’s prosperous entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem by connecting investors, businesses and start-ups.

Africa Tech Festival 2021

The Africa Tech Festival 2021 was effectively held from November 8th to November 12th, 2021 in honor of African technology talent.

The Africa Tech Festival, along with its two anchor events, Africa Com and Africa Tech, is Africa’s largest and most influential technology event.

These events feature over 300 visionary speakers and over 10 premium conference tracks, each focusing on cutting-edge connectivity and enterprise technology trends.

For the past 24 years, the festival has been a pioneer in the digital revolution in Africa, constantly informing and connecting with executives, IT specialists, policy makers and investors.

The Africa Tech Festival is backed by the largest technology and telecom companies, making it one of the largest and most important technology and telecom events on the continent, with attendees using their best network. I was able to confirm.

Participants who purchased a free visitor ticket were given access to 10 content tracks, roundtable meetings, and interactive elements.

You can also create your own event experience, participate in relevant discussions and sessions, and find exhibitors and solutions that meet your specific business needs.

