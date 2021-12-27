Owners of Google Pixel 6 & 6 Pro randomly reporting screen cracks





A new update has been added at the end of this story.

The original story (published December 20, 2021) is as follows:

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the latest entrants to our flagship Pixel lineup. Reviewers admire the device for its unique look of camera bumps and overall performance, but the software experience can be summarized as mediocre at best.

Since its release in mid-October, owners have reported some bugs and glitches that have ruined many Pixel experiences. The hardware is impressive, but some displays seem to have problems.

According to recent reports, many Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users complain that their smartphone screens are randomly cracked without physical impact.

Some say the screen cracked when you put it in your pocket, while others say it cracked automatically when you were charging your phone.

People say that the cracks appear out of nowhere. This is because the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest glass ever.

In the image below, you can see what the crack looks like to a user who claims to have noticed the crack when he took the phone out of his pocket.

Click / tap to enlarge the image (source)

Hi guys, now I only have 6 pros for about 4 days and it cracked my pocket randomly. I have an otterbox defender case on it, but I don’t have a tempered glass protector yet because I can’t find it anywhere. I haven’t dropped the phone, put it in a strange place, or put pressure on it. I took it out of my front pocket and cracked it from the bottom right of the middle of the screen. Is someone else having or close to such a problem? I know someone dropped it and cracked it, but it’s just weird that it cracked randomly along the screen. (source)

Another device owner tried to contact a Google Customer Support representative about the issue, but said Google redirected to Web Support.

I’d like to talk to a real CSR to solve this, but the support web page kept redirecting me over and over without providing a way to talk to a real CSR agent. I tried to call customer service but came back to web support. I’d like to bring this issue to Google, but I’ve seen an online community that I’m not the only one with this issue. I don’t want to wait until the warranty expires. Can someone in customer support contact me? (source)

Initially, some people thought the screen was cracked due to an error, but the number of affected users seems to be a design mistake or an engineering error.

But Google hasn’t said anything about the Pixel 6’s screen cracking issue, so I’m not sure if it’s a manufacturing flaw, a design flaw, or if the user should be held accountable here. Hmm.

Still, keep an eye on the issue and keep checking this space as we will update this article as needed.

Update 1 (December 23)

04:42 pm (IST): An individual says he received an email from Google Support claiming that a representative would come home to repair a broken screen. If it’s not repairable, Google says they replace the phone with a less valuable phone.

(Source) Update 2 (December 25)

12:27 pm (IST): If you’re using a Pixel 6 and your screen looks fine, Google has a dedicated help page that lists precautions and prohibitions to prevent your smartphone from cracking. I have.

Update 3 (December 27th)

11:32 am (IST): Some theories suggest that these Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro screen corruptions are due to the third party’s case being a bit too tight.

Now you’re starting to notice the pattern, are all its Google or spigen cases putting too much pressure on the curved screen?source

Note: Be sure to follow the dedicated Google section for more stories like this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://piunikaweb.com/2021/12/27/several-google-pixel-6-6-pro-owners-reporting-screen-cracking-randomly/

