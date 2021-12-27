Check out the Top 5 Tech Stocks for Smart Investment on December 27, 2021





by Disha Sinha December 27, 2021 Investors will check the top 5 tech stocks from reputable companies on December 27, 2021

Technology companies have identified core and essential areas of technology to seize many opportunities for customer satisfaction. Leveraging artificial intelligence, IoT, big data and more has created popular technology stocks for investment. Investors need to know which tech stocks to buy to generate maximum profit in a stable tech market.

According to Yahoo Finance, Analytics Insight provides a list of the top five tech stocks.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Current Price: US $ 59.84

Market capitalization: US $ 9.48 billion

Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Is one of the top five technology stocks to develop and sell worldwide, including sensors, controls and sensor-based solutions. There are two segments of operations known as performance sensing and sensing solutions. Useful for manufacturing high voltage contactors, application-specific sensors, electrical protection products, and more.

Unity Software Inc.

Current Price: US $ 145.57

Market capitalization: US $ 42.54 billion

Unity Software is known for leveraging 3D technology to operate a real-time 3D development platform. It provides multiple software solutions for creating, running, and monetizing interactive real-time 2D and 3D content for a variety of smart devices. It is popular in North America, Finland, Germany, Singapore, Japan, China and so on.

Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Current Price: US $ 148.14

Market capitalization: US $ 12.14 billion

Upstart Holdings, Inc. Is one of the top technology companies operating a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and efficiently and effectively connects to the corporate network of AI-based banking partners. Helps connect banks, institutions, consumers and more.

Synaptics Incorporated

Current Price: US $ 278.28

Market capitalization: US $ 10.93 billion

Synaptics Incorporated is known for developing and supplying semiconductor products and solutions in the international market. We offer a wide range of products such as AudioSmart, ConnectSmart, DisplayLink, VideoSmart, TouchPad, ClearPad, ClickPad and more. Take advantage of voice processing, smart displays, fast connections, clickable mechanical designs and more.

Fortinet Co., Ltd.

Current Price: US $ 349.02

Market capitalization: US $ 57.07 billion

Fortinet, Inc. Is a popular technology stock that provides widely automated cybersecurity solutions around the world. FortiGate is known for providing hardware and software licenses to provide multiple security and networking features such as firewall, anti-malware, and anti-spam. We have a wide range of technical products for our customers such as FortiAp, FortiSwitch, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiWeb and FortiClient.

