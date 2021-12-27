Google Maps keeps restarting on Android Auto, don’t try extreme workarounds





Google Maps suffers from another confusing issue with Android Auto. This time, everything is captured in the camera to show the world what’s going on. Many users who turned to Google’s forums to warn of this bug indicate that Google Maps restarted in the middle of the drive for no apparent reason. Everything seems to happen every 5 or 10 minutes. The app reloads the navigation, but it goes without saying that it’s not something you want to happen while driving.

Users claim that this is done with both wired and wireless Android Auto connections, and judging from the information shared in this thread, all apps are completely up-to-date.

There is both good news and bad news on this issue.

Let’s start with the good news. Launched earlier this week, this thread contains only a small number of user posts, so it may not be a frequent behavior in Google Maps.

The bad news is that the workaround doesn’t seem to deal with it. In other words, if you run into the same problem, you shouldn’t try anything extreme. A complete reset of the phone doesn’t seem to bring the problem back to normal.

Someone says they even replaced the phone, and still the error is still there.

Judging from what you can see in the shared video (and what’s embedded below), it could actually be due to a bad cable. Updating Google Maps seems to be similar to restarting Android Auto as a whole, so restart the app and restart from where it left off.

This may indicate a connectivity issue and may be due to a bad code, but on the other hand it should not occur if you are using wireless mode. Google hasn’t acknowledged the problem yet, so it’s still unclear if more people will come across this annoying Google Maps update.

