Digital innovation to create new services





It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has helped accelerate the transition to digital payments, but surprisingly, the need for remote transactions is not the driving force behind these trends. On the contrary, much data seems to suggest that digital transactions were already on the road to digitalization before the pandemic COVID-19.

Luke Gebb, senior vice president of Amex Digital Labs, told PYMNTS in an interview that there are two reasons for the current transformation. The first and most obvious is that the technology needed to support the transformation of digital payments has only matured to a reliable level for convenient and secure transactions. Second, the transition from analog to digital payments is accompanied by an explosive increase in new financial features that were previously unavailable to consumers.

For example, Gebb states that today’s digital payments are offered in more form factors and far more features than ever before. There are also cryptocurrencies that offer buy now, postpay (BNPL) services that weren’t available a few years ago, inter-account (A2A) services such as Venmo and Zelle, as well as cross-border transactions, high yields and lending options. .. He explained.

You have this explosion [of tech] And the ability to provide all these features, and consumers want those features, Geb said. The pandemic accelerated this trend, adding to safety concerns about touching cash and getting close to others.

Seismic shift of payment

The transition to digital payments is happening everywhere, and people are switching cash to credit cards, debit cards, and peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, Gebb explained.

He pointed out Amexs’ own data showing a 45% increase in non-card-presenting transactions between 2019 and 2020. Amex added that payments are skyrocketing through partnerships with PayPal and Venmo.

Geb said consumers are demanding more options than ever before, and merchants are responsible for providing them. Consumers want to make payments using their chosen method, whether it’s a specific credit card, bank account choice, or any other new method.

Consumers are also looking for greater security for digital transactions, resulting in new concepts such as tokenization that Amex uses unique virtual card numbers to facilitate transactions.

There will be more scenarios where security is at the forefront of customers, Geb said. Also, as payment options grow and become more complex, this concept of regaining customers becomes more important.

Clarion Merchant Recruitment

As a result, merchants need to prioritize digital payment innovation. Otherwise, those who do so run the risk of losing their business. Gebb believes that innovation across the value chain is essential, from sourcing products to exhibiting, selling channels and following through services.

Merchants need to innovate across the spectrum, which is happening among the most successful people, Geb said. And the absence of it is certainly harmful. The good news is that most merchants seem to embrace that need.

Gebb said payment rails and options will continue to surge as payments continue to move into the digital realm. He sees further growth in terms of open banking interfaces, cryptocurrencies and BNPL.

With increasing demand for borrowing services and more people seeking yields on their dollars, Geb believes that security will continue to be a major focus.

According to Geb, this kind of arms race will develop between companies that want to regain their customers, pushing the limits of security faster than scammers can operate in the ecosystem.

