Tech startups, including a company co-founded by a man in Waterville, have benefited from growing interest in outdoor activities.





Frustrated by the lack of easily accessible trail information for Maine snowmobiles and tired of the time it took to plan a trip, Jakewan decided to do something about it. ..

Warn, 22, is the founder of SledTRX, a new state-wide online snowmobile map designed to make it easy for riders to plan their trips for free. And he’s not the only Maine entrepreneur to turn his interest in outdoor activities into a new startup. Companies that make portable campfires, and companies where tech taillights help keep cyclists safe, are one of the companies that emerged when the coronavirus pandemic drove people out. ..

Investors, entrepreneurs and outdoor industry professionals are looking at the growing interest in the great outdoors and the new technology-driven ways people connect with the outdoors. With ample outdoor recreation opportunities and increased resources for entrepreneurs, they believe Maineis is in a good position to carve out a place in the field.

Brian Whitney, president of the Main Technology Institute in Brunswick, has witnessed a “rapid increase” in technology-based startups such as the Sled TRX seeking funding and other support from business development engines since the inception of the pandemic. , The arrival.

Part of that is based on our outstanding quality of life and abundant outdoor recreation opportunities, Whitney said. It is also the result of young entrepreneurs leveraging their technical know-how to make the outdoor experience more accessible and enjoyable.

Scene settings

Maine already values ​​outdoor recreation opportunities and is highly regarded.

According to a recent report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis of the Ministry of Commerce, the Mains outdoor recreation industry accounts for 3.3% of the state’s economy and ranks fifth in the country.

The economic value added by outdoor recreation has declined across the United States since 2019, but the main decline (15.6%) is less severe than the country as a whole (19.5%), and the non-profit trading group’s main outdoor The brand said the decline was expected to be the result of cancellations of events, store closures, supply chain issues, travel bans and other turmoil.

Meanwhile, the Outdoor Industry Association reports that in 2020, 53% of Americans over the age of 6 participated in outdoor recreation at least once, the highest participation rate ever.

Maine’s outdoor recreation will generate $ 2.3 billion in total output in 2020, of which $ 260 million will come from the manufacture of outdoor recreation equipment, according to a report from the Ministry of Commerce.

Although the overall value declined, in Maine there was a significant increase in several activities, such as boating and fishing (which make up one category) and cycling, up 27% and 15%, respectively.

Jenny Kordick, executive director of Maine Outdoor Brands, said the pandemic has created “a sufficient environment for new businesses to start”, resulting in a surge in outdoor participation.

The membership of her organization has increased by more than 60 percent since the start of the pandemic.

“A huge number of beginners are out and the customer base and new market opportunities are increasing,” said Codec. “The pandemic has been long enough that these habits are well established and the Maine environment is a great place to stay outdoors.”

Start-up

Within about two years of the pandemic, a small number of start-ups have taken root and are growing rapidly.

Launched by Warn in December 2020, the Sled TRX has an average of 35,000-40,000 views per month.

Warn, an avid snowmobile rider, is accustomed to seeing a group of riders on a particular trailhead trying to figure out where they are heading. SledTRX aims to eliminate guesswork by working with states, local governments and local clubs to fully plan all trails. This not only allows the rider to know where he is heading, but also what happens if he is not. Hidden jewels.

Residents of Waterville want to expand quickly to other parts of New England and plan to add trails for all-terrain vehicles at the right time.

A more user-friendly site mobile app for riders who use maps when on the trail will be released later this year.

Tree Free Fire, an online company that manufactures small portable campfires, has grown significantly with sales of approximately 4,000 units since its launch in late March.

The company’s products are relatively low-tech, but as Nick Rimsa, co-owner of Tortoise Labs in Waterville, pointed out, as companies such as Tree Free Fire enter the e-commerce market, the definition of “technology company” begins to change. I am.

Started by Dylan Weil of Waterville and Henry Gilbert of Portland, a canister-enclosed fire kit takes people around the fire and takes the basic idea of ​​making it as easy as possible. It is based, Veil said. The small canister uses peat moss briquette and organic soy wax and works like a candle, but with more flame and no core.

Scarborough’s Joshua Fox is preparing for the spring launch of Survue, a bicycle taillight that uses artificial intelligence to warn cyclists when a vehicle is approaching and take pictures in the event of a collision.

Fox said the industry will continue to gain momentum as interest in outdoor activities continues to grow.

The strength of the numbers

These start-ups and other companies have the potential to create niche markets in the state, Whitney said.

He said Maine is ideally suited to nurture and grow these types of businesses. We have a strong innovation ecosystem to support them and all startup ventures face risks and pitfalls, but with the benefits of our natural resources and for Maine to grow this industry. There is a strong desire to enjoy and go out with everything we have to offer.

Organizations such as the Maine Technology Institute, Maine Outdoor Brands, Northeastern Universitys Roux Institute, various business incubators and accelerators, university programs, prize contests, etc. use funding, technical assistance, networking and product development tools to grow this. Helps to promote and promote.

The more businesses you start up, the easier it is for others to start your own company.

According to Joe Powers, managing director of the Portland-based investment firm Main Venture Fund, this is known as a cluster.

Clusters are recognized on a very large scale in the Detroit automotive industry, computer chip production in Silicon Valley, wine in Napa Valley, and even movies in Hollywood.

Clusters really show that when companies are together, there are many positive feedback loops that can create competition while also enabling collaboration.

So can Maine become Silicon Valley, an outdoor technology company?

It’s not yet clear if there will be outdoor businesses in Maine, but it’s intuitive for us to do so, Powers said.

Rimsa, co-owner of Tortoise Labs, a local product studio that helps Maine entrepreneurs turn ideas into profitable apps, products and services, is seeing more tech-based outdoor companies emerge. I noticed that I was doing it.

The lab works with organizations such as the Main Technology Institute, Lou Institute, Dilligo Lab, and Main Outdoor Brands to provide funding, marketing, and other resources to help companies grow and grow. SledTRX, Survue and Tree Free Fire were all backed by Tortoise Labs.

Limsa also believes that Mains has the potential to grow with this technology and outdoor space, especially as more companies sprout.

He said success produces more success. As these things continue to thrive, it brings more entrepreneurs to the ecosystem and excites many people that the main is the right place.

Henry Gilbert, a partner at Veilleux’s Tree Free Fire and a consultant at Navi Tour, a two-way online marketplace for travelers and tour guides launched in the spring, has seen Maine’s outdoor product manufacturing division grow for quite some time. He said that adding technology to the mix was a logical next step.

“Maine has more resources for tech startups than ever before,” Gilbert said. “The fact that Maine is a very outdoor space for outdoor enthusiasts makes it reasonable for many tech companies to focus on it.”

In addition, there aren’t as many existing technology companies focusing on the outdoor industry as they are focusing on sales software, for example, so Maine has a good opportunity to play a leading role, he said. rice field.

THINKING BIGGER

Financing remains one of the biggest barriers for businesses and the industry, Gilbert said.

He said there are only a handful of investors in Maine and other institutions and venture capitalists are unaware that there is an economy here. But Gilbert will change quickly as groups such as the Lou Institute and the Maine Outdoor Brands continue to strive to map Maine by growing and promoting the entire company and industry. I’m expecting.

Developing an app-based national park and outdoor recreation guide, Chimani is one of the big success stories of outdoor technology in Maine.

According to founder Kelly Gullivan, Chimanimani (named after the Chimanimani Mountains National Park in Zimbabwe) has grown steadily since its inception in 2010 and is important with major brands such as Ford and Subaru. We are building a partnership. After struggling to monetize the business, Gallivan succeeded in the subscription model.

Indeed, subscriptions to Yarmouth-based corporate services, which declined at the start of the pandemic and then began to increase due to vaccination and the lifting of travel bans, have declined again following the recent increase in the number of cases. .. Gullivan attributed this to the fact that visiting national parks often requires a lot of planning in advance. This has been difficult with travel bans that change frequently over the last two years.

However, the pandemic has provided Gullivan with the opportunity to extend the company’s reach to state-wide guides that are not based solely on national parks. The Maine Kimanis Guide, published last year, carefully explored state parks, local parks, hikes, bike paths, land trusts, beaches, scenic trails, waterfalls, and other unique geological features. It is posted with information and history.

The next phase of the deployment, scheduled for January, will feature guides to other states such as California, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Texas. The launch also includes redesigning the app.

Gallivan lives and works in Yarmouth, but the company is completely remote. Still, he said it would be beneficial for outdoor startups to set foot in Maine.

Maine is essentially an outdoor experience and we call it one of our greatest assets.

However, Gallivan pointed out that not considering Maine as the sole focus is also important for businesses, especially technology-based businesses.

He said they needed to think about the domestic market and use the main as an experiment to test things.

For example, Kimanis’s largest market is California, but Galivan used Acadia National Park as its first national park guide and Maine as its first state-wide guide.

Maine is a great place to make products for the culture here, he said, but Maine is just a small market. You have to think from the beginning, how does Product Im Building work from a national point of view?

