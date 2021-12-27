[Year in Review 2021] Top quotes on trends, technology and talent digital transformation





Big picture

Digitization is similar to globalization. It’s everywhere! –Rajesh Gupta, Busy Infotech

Looking at how things are changing, every five years is one generation. -Silocare, Dr. A Velumani

The ways we live, work, learn and play have changed, and technology is now at the heart of this new common sense. -Vivasvan Shastri, Cisco

Technology has significantly lowered the barriers for humans to connect. –Yashveer Singh, Ashoka Young Changemakers

Today’s technological advances have opened the door to tremendous innovation. –Suvesh Malhotra, hiking

The Digital Revolution has supported entrepreneurship in three ways. In short, immediate satisfaction, consumer connections, and digital media have shrunk the entire world into multiple smaller knit digital communities. -Maya Balma, Joker & Witch

Coding is now an integral part of literacy. Previously, literacy was defined as literacy. Now it’s the ability to program and automate machines. –Anoop Gautam, Tinker Coders

Finding the truth behind technology is important for improving its implementation. -Sarvpriye Soni, Cove Identity

Enterprise strategy

In the digital age, every company must be a knowledge company. -Nitin Seth, who won the digital age

In the past, [AI and KM] I work mainly independently. Now is the time to co-design and co-develop intelligent solutions for better, faster decision making. –Vincent Ribire, IKI-SEA

Humans and machines work together to make wise decisions. –Prashant Agrawal, Impact Analytics

Agility means the ability to innovate, leverage and integrate different technologies into multiple solutions. -N Mannish, Wipro

Without the right culture, even the best tools may not help you reach your goals. –Vala Afshar, Salesforce

Data benefits

Being a data transfer will reward you forever. -Anand Jain, Clever Tap

The most important thing for a business, whether traditional or not, is how the data is presented. It needs to be accurate, but it also needs to be presented in a way that is easy to understand and allows for faster decision making. -Nitin Sharma, Cred Able

Data science for business exists to solve real problems where data is essential to discovery and resolution. -Basil Ali, Edamps

The data science team is the link between data and wisdom. –Vamsee Tirukkala, Draup

Combining data and insights is the best combination for long-term and sustainable growth. -Manish Tahiliani, Voxturr

Data is now recognized as a powerful source of innovation. –Tuija Rentala, Katariina Palomaki, Katri Valkokari, “Managing Digital Open Innovation”

Sectoral transformation

Technology can play a major role in freeing schools from turmoil. –Sumeet Mehta, LEAD

The future of learning is hybrid, integrating the best of offline and online learning. –Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S

The use of technology is to create a fair competition for credit, which will eventually see the light of day. -Rajat Verma, HSBC

E-commerce was the power that made it possible to bring value and access to both sellers and consumers. -Flipkart Group, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Whether it’s storage, processing power, or on-demand spun-up containerized applications, the cloud has revolutionized the software industry. –Prasun Kumar, CommercelQ

Digital is the most advertised category today, and e-commerce, edtech, fintech, and games have become very important in consumer life. –Prabeer Patankar, Advertising and Marketing Updates

As ecosystems become digital, large-scale adoption is expected. –Siddharth Shah, PharmaEasy

The era of AI in health care is here. Especially in the radiology department, existing digital imaging workflows will accelerate the adoption of AI. –Ramesh Byrapaneni, Endiya Partner

Massive digital explosions are ready to occur in the global healthcare ecosystem. This is similar to the Cambrian radiant explosion that occurred 540 million years ago, but everything is better. -Murari Alabamdan, Conference

Digital media

Creator-led live content and commerce is the future of entertainment and e-commerce. –Piyush Shah, Glance

By using digital storytelling on multiple online platforms, brands can now connect with consumers who are looking for more than just products. –Divya Gupta, Aavishkaar Capital

Experimental content is the king of media in today’s new era, and algorithms love you the most when content speaks to viewers and breaks stereotypes. -Carry Minati

The conversation represents a new digital storefront for businesses that virtually every company needs to build them. –Beerud Sheth, Gupshup

Today, video Hangouts is aimed at businesses, just like websites 20 years ago. A few years later, video-based communication will become as common as the websites that every company leverages, thereby becoming ubiquitous. –Gaurav Tripathi, Superpro.ai

We all live in a very Tinderized economy. It only takes a few seconds to mark. –Ramya Ramachandran, Whoppl

marketing

Copywriting is a salesmanship in digital marketing. Content of compelling and valuable content is nothing without a deep understanding and application of copywriting skills. –Sayantan Dasgupta, Gramener

AI will radically change content marketing. -Mark Killens, Drift

If marketing is boating, the content is steering. Wherever you choose to steer your content, marketing continues. -Siddharth Sharma, Verloop.io

The future of business communication lies not only in digital first, but also in empathy. –Harsha Solanki, Infobip

Meme marketing does not always follow trends. It also allows your brand to become a trendsetter. –Taaran Chanana, MemeChat app

way to think

Most of us miss problem solving as a skill and focus on using technology as a skill. Have a problem-solving mindset and use technology as a tool. –Devang Mundhra, KredX

There is a subtle line between product construction and solutions. You can optimize your product, but you need to build an ecosystem to find a solution. –Gaurav Srivastava, FarEye

Technology is only as successful as the people who use it. –Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI

The road to digital transformation is the feedback loop. –Sashi Sreedharan, Microsoft India

Technology is ultimately about improving the customer experience. -Nitin Pai, Tata Elxsi

Labor force

The future of workspaces is flexible, secure and collaborative. -Amitabh Patney, Ving Hybrid

The future of work is flexible, decentralized, and agile, but many companies maintain the traditional way of managing employee performance and engagement. -Gaurav Chaubey, mesh

Technology is at the heart of how you think about your business productivity, from recruitment to scaling. –Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Advances in digitalization require investment to build an AI-enabled workforce to remain competitive in the global economy. –Shweta Khurana, Intel

Governance and ethics

With digitalization, greater accountability is required. –Sridhar Gadhi, Quantela

Technology is rapidly intertwined with ethics, and people are really worried about security issues. -James Gosling

As more companies move online and digitalize explodes, the need for governance and control over applications and endpoints increases. -Nitishkumar, Sectna

Remember that at some point, your choice is simply important, not how much others care to protect your privacy. Enjoy complete privacy. You deserve it, so request it. -Anish Mulani, Wave

Today, social media platforms are showing a negative attitude, leading to the epidemic of hatred, harassment and bullying. –Suresh Kumar, Pepul

Road ahead

Democratization of technology is essential in any digital economy. -Puneet Chandok, AISPL

Employment and skill improvement are the most pressing issues in any country. -Nirmit Parikh, Apna

The job of coding is the future. They already make up more than 60 percent of all roles in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. -Vivek Prakash, Codingal

The crypto industry is very similar to the early Internet era of the mid 90’s. There is a lot to build and there are many opportunities to disrupt the technical and traditional industries and make people’s lives better at an early stage. -Slogit Chatezy, Coinbase

Metaverse has become the latest macro goal for many of the world’s tech giants. -Matthew Ball, EpyllionCo

Integration is an important differentiator. –Sumeet Mehta, LEAD

