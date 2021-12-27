Google Maps location sharing feature is currently buggy





One of the most useful features of Google Maps for those who want to let their loved ones know where they are is sharing their location. You can set a time limit or select the “until turn off” setting. This is self-explanatory. However, recent software updates may have unintentionally introduced a bug that makes certain settings unstable for certain users. According to Google, the account may be unconfirmed, but users who have confirmed the account have also complained.

Phone Arena shares some of its Google Maps complaints through its support page, especially regarding the location sharing feature. The problem is that some users can’t select the “until turn off” option for some contacts. This means that you need to select a time limit so that you can share your location with new contacts. I used to be able to use it, but suddenly it stopped working.

One of the Google Platinum Product Experts replied to the thread, and the user’s problem may be due to an unverified account. If Google doesn’t know your age, it will block the use of features such as enabling location history and browsing the Google Timeline. Google has made these features available only to users who can verify their account and meet the minimum age requirements.

However, other users have stated that this is incorrect because they need to verify the account because it has already been verified or there is no option to verify the account. This issue seems to affect random users. Some say that families are still looking at the “until turn off” option. Another user has shared that location sharing is set for that option, but when he approaches his home, he disconnects without any changes.

Google hasn’t said it’s working on a fix for this yet, but hopefully it does. Some users believe this is due to a recent software update. This feature is useful for those who want their loved ones to track their position indefinitely, so we hope that the following users can fix it:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://androidcommunity.com/google-maps-location-sharing-feature-is-currently-buggy-20211227/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

