Xiaomi 12 series phones have been confirmed to pack surge P1 chips.Full spec, live image leak online





All Xiaomi 12 series will be officially released in China on December 28th. The new smartphone series is said to include two models in addition to the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro models. Just days before its official debut, the company released multiple teaser posters for the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro phones via Weibo, revealing their designs and specifications. Xiaomi 12 series phones have been confirmed to have a surge P1 chip for power management. The vanilla model is teased to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera, but the Xiaomi 12 Pro has been confirmed to have a dual-core 4-unit speaker system tuned by Harmon Kardon and 120W fast charging support. It has been. In addition, the rendering and full specifications of the Xiaomi 12 series phones have been upset, leaving little to the imagination.

Xiaomi on Weibo shared a series of posts to make fun of future Xiaomi 12 series phones. According to Xiaomi, mobile phones will be equipped with an in-house developed Surge P1 chip for power management that supports fast charging up to 120W. The vanilla model Xiaomi 12 has been confirmed to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) -based filter. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a quad speaker system tuned by Harmon Kardon. It also supports 120W quick charging.

In addition, Gizmochina’s report suggests details of the Xiaomi 12 display. According to the report, the Xiaomi 12 display uses the screen of the TCL Huaxing T4 production line with 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming and 12-bit color. The Xiaomi 12 is reported to get an exclusive custom-made premium craft curved 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a centrally located hole punch design.

Separately, Weibo’s Chinese Talekomi Zealer posted a hands-on image of the Xiaomi 12 phone, showing the handset in three different colors. Also, the full specifications of the phone are published online.

Xiaomi 12 specifications (forecast)

The report by Xiaomiui shows the main specifications of Xiaomi 12. MIUI 13 based on Android 12 is included. The latest mobile phones are said to have a 6.28 inch Full HD + (1,0802,400 pixels) AMOLED display. 120Hz refresh rate, 419ppi pixel density, 20: 9 aspect ratio, HDR10 + support, and 1,500nit peak brightness. The Xiaomi 12 display is said to support 1 billion colors, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus may also be protected.

The Xiaomi 12 has been confirmed to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and leaks show the same. It is said that it comes with three configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

The Xiaomi 12’s triple rear camera unit is equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of up to 123 degrees, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It’s a schedule. Xiaomi 12 can take self-portrait photos of 20 megapixels.

The Xiaomi 12 is said to have a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Comes with 30W wireless charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging. It is said to be equipped with Dolby Vision-compatible stereo speakers equipped with Harmon Kardon technology. Xiaomi has already confirmed it on the Pro model via the teaser.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications (Forecast)

Weibo users shared a screenshot of the Xiaomi 12 Pro order page. This screenshot shows the full specifications and images of the mobile phone. According to the post, the Xiaomi 12 Pro may be available in black, blue, green and pink color options.

Xiaomi 12 Pro can now be run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. It is said to have a 6.73 inch Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 3,2001,440 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sample rate of 480Hz. It is said to be equipped with the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro’s triple rear camera unit is said to have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 telescope, and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view. I am.

Future Xiaomi 12 series phones are said to be equipped with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

