Metaverse “Visual Intelligence”: That’s the purpose of Triangle’s BrightView Technologies

With Durham – Metaverse becoming a digital reality, Durham’s company says it’s ready to understand all the data from the various sensors, sources, and devices that are integrated into the virtual environment.

BrightView Technologies was launched in 2002 as a component manufacturer for rear-screen projection televisions. Twenty years later, the company recently made year-over-year revenues to accelerate the business line of new applications that its CEO Jennifer Aspell called the “world of visual intelligence” in a recent interview with WRAL TechWire. Ready to take advantage of growth. ..

Meanwhile, the company emerged as a provider of Microlens Arrays (MLA) for the LED lighting market and was acquired by Tredegar Corporation in 2010, but with growth capital from Technology Venture, it became an independent company again in early 2021. I spun out. partner. The company also landed on Scott Wingo’s Triangle Twiner List for the first time in 2021.

According to Aspell, the company’s focus is now on developing and delivering solutions within new emerging industries that rely on visual data. “With the advent of IoT and AI, it’s becoming increasingly important for Metaverse to have a mechanism to effectively recognize the world. Visual intelligence is that technology,” Aspell said, “unlocking MLA technology.” You can create a light distribution that you can. ” Unique transformational opportunities such as 3D sensing, HDR displays, biometrics, machine vision, automotive applications, LiDAR, and more. “

WRAL TechWire talked to Aspell about the company, its technology, and the future of optical and sensor data applications. A lightly edited transcript of the interview is shown below.

WRAL TechWire (TW): Let’s talk about LiDAR. How BrightView is using LiDAR, what is the future of LiDAR technology applications, and what can we expect from now to 2032?

Jennifer Aspell, CEO of BrightView Technologies (Aspell): LiDAR is one way to bring visual intelligence to the new environment of self-driving cars, robotics, and future factories. Flash LiDAR typically uses a pulse of light emitted in combination with a vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) array and a time-of-flight (ToF) camera to measure the distance of surrounding objects. These are often placed at strategic points around the application. This helps you create an accurate 3D map of your environment and do it very quickly.

It is important to create a very accurate and specific field of view (FoV) for your LiDAR system. BrightViews technology provides the ability to uniquely adjust FoV using a custom-designed microlens array in a variety of form factors.

TW: The company is expanding its production capacity. What more can you tell us about this growth?

Aspell: As the need for visual intelligence grows, we see a significant increase in demand in many emerging markets. We are in the process of expanding our production capacity to support our position as a leading supplier of MLA for LiDAR and other growth applications after 2022. As part of a 10-year lease renewal at the Triangle Business Center headquarters in the Research Triangle Park area, the upgraded facility will help accelerate the development of Bright Views in LiDAR and other advanced industries.

As part of the expansion, we are completing the design of a new production line that may be added at a later date.

Facility upgrades to support production expansion will begin in early 2022 and are expected to be completed by the end of the year. The facility will strategically support the rise of BrightViews in new markets, expand clean room capacity and enhance the development and manufacture of innovative MLA components that meet demanding customer specifications. As capacity increases, we plan to add staff to support greater production demand.

TW: The company plans to add more employees. How are you approaching the human resources and labor market at this point? Also, what is the current state of the triangle labor market?

Aspell: Like most industries, it’s a tight labor market. But now that we aim to grow our business in parallel with progress in our field, retention and recruitment strategies are at the forefront of us. The focus was on developing a workforce passionate about BrightViews’ mission and commitment to create value that transforms our customers through innovation, services and social responsibility.

Recent executive recruitment, including Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jonathan Wilson and Director of Manufacturing, Larry Richards, will help move the company forward in the next phase of this mission and growth and development. It also unveiled new logos and brand elements in early 2022, marking a major milestone in this collective journey as a company.

TW: The company also has a business in the field of light displays. What technologies may people may not be aware of that are changing the future of how we see and interact with devices, displays, equipment, etc.?

Aspell: The world of visual intelligence drives compelling technology development and validates BrightViews’ growth strategy. For example, light field display is a new display technology that reproduces 3D images without the need for eyeglasses and allows multiple viewers to view the image from any point of view. In the future, we will be able to achieve more 360 ​​displays. You have already seen some of these effects using holograms at concerts and sporting events.

As new and innovative visual intelligence technologies are constantly being developed, BrightView is committed to providing microlens array technology that can manage optical systems in a variety of applications, not just displays. Our optics experts have many years of experience and can work with our customers to work on custom projects and realize display projects.

TW: Tell us more – what are the existing challenges facing corporate customers facing these solutions?

The industry is currently moving from edge-light displays, where LEDs are located on the edge of the display, to mini-LED-backlit displays, where thousands of small LEDs are located in a matrix on the back of the display. Individually controllable mini LED zones provide high contrast, high dynamic range, while improving power efficiency and brightness.

These new displays require MLA components to optimize the benefits of mini LED technology. Specifically, MLA components improve display uniformity while maintaining brightness and allowing for very thin displays. BVT is using mini LED technology to develop MLA for next-generation notebooks, tablets, and desktop displays.

TW: How could the technology trends you are tracking affect companies and markets after 2022?

We are tracking the evolution of visual intelligence. In a world where applications need a way to recognize their surroundings, BVT MLA products offer innovative solutions in a variety of markets including LiDAR, displays, 3D sensing, AR / VR, gesture recognition, lighting and automotive segments. increase. Our outstanding engineering talent works with you to develop solutions to advance your technology.

BrightViews’ goal is to understand and anticipate the next generation of market needs for visual intelligence and unleash the potential of future technologies. I was excited about the overall opportunity in front of the company. It is transforming tomorrow’s technology by pushing the boundaries of visual intelligence.

