Despite Chicago’s COVID-19 challenges, the tech economy has risen sharply





Whether the problem was plague, inflation, labor and supply shortages, or just opening an office, there was one undeniably bright trend in a year that was totally nerve-wracking for Chicago companies. Banner year of high-tech enterprise formation.

Seen more than anywhere else in the ongoing vitality of the Fulton Market. The Fulton Market has a cool element as an office location and benefits from continued big bets on developers. It’s also starting to help loops that are almost qualified as bargains for people in need of office space. The technology boom heralds job creation in recent years.

Chicago ended 2021 with the birth of 12 unicorns. This is the industry name for a company that has reached a $ 1 billion valuation based on the capital raised and the stakes given to the funders. This figure comes from and is a record of pitchbook data tracked by the city’s economic development promoter, World Business Chicago. In 2020, Chicago raised two new unicorns.

Behind it, according to World Business Chicago, is the successful financing of Chicago startups, which is $ 7.9 billion in venture capital this year, $ 1 billion more than in 2020. A group of crows in which Chicago is currently playing in top tech leagues in San Francisco, New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

Amazon has 222 W. Adams St to address the 450 white-collar jobs it plans to add last week. And 227W. Monroe St. Announced that it will expand the office space of the pair of buildings to about one-third, 200,000 square feet. A few years. Facebook and Google have added space in the last few years, and Salesforce is naming the new skyscraper.

However, this works well with lesser-known technical names. One of the best examples is Tegus, which sells business and market intelligence to major investment companies, fund managers, private equity providers and large corporations. It’s a niche among competitors such as Bloomberg, FactSet, and Chicago’s Morningstar.

According to Chief Financial Officer Bob Casey, when the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Tegus had 35 employees. The year will end with 115 people and in 2021 with 275 employees. By the end of next year, Casey said he was well north of the 650. Most of the staff are in Chicago, and Tegs occupies the second floor, or 47,000 square feet, at 200 N. La Salle St. It is also rented at 120 S. La Salle St.

According to Casey, the company’s customer base is rapidly expanding to about 1,500 accounts worldwide. Earn $ 90 million in Phase 2 capital to fund the expansion. We will also improve our product line through the purchase of BamSEC and improve access to the data that listed companies must submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC database, known as Edgar, a reliable resource for investors, can be called charitably clunky.

Twin brothers Michael and Thomas Ernick founded Tegs in San Francisco, but brought it to Chicago in early 2018. Casey said Chicago made all the difference. It was an incredible accelerator for our business, he said. I found an incredible talent.

Not to mention the low turnover rate. Coastal tech workers are working in search of wealth of stock options, according to Casey. In Chicago, there is more commitment to building something. We needed to be a place where we could build an organization with the values ​​and culture we wanted, he said.

There are also some tech companies off the coast towards Chicago, and costs are kept low. Flat-rate income tax in Illinois benefits most tech employees, especially compared to Newyork and California, where office rents are about half the tax rate in San Francisco, Casey said. Despite the high property tax, living expenses here are lower than other tech hubs.

These are the facts for the Chicago basher to move his head.

Casey’s enthusiasm for the town of Toddlin is so great that citizen boosters should bottle it.

Chicago has many strengths and was great when we played them, Casey said. He said Chicago is a sales city and will be focused on delivering products to customers. Perhaps its historical legacy in food production and packaging, mail-order fulfillment, and even advertising. Workers here can be programmers, but they don’t have to. They can work in sales and customer service, Casey said.

Universities, startup incubation hubs and organizations that connect entrepreneurs and funders, such as TechNexus and Penny Pritzkers P33, all contribute to the results.

Pete Wilkins, managing director of venture capital firm Hyde Park Angels, surveyed startups and Chicago records in 2021 and at Forbes.com, Chicago has become a major innovation hub in the Midwest, arguably the top three in the country. I write that it has become one.

When we reach the New Year, our a little positive feelings are not hurt.

