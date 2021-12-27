CES 2022: Looking forward to Top Fancy Tech Innovation





CES 2022 is completely close as 2021 is a few days away from the last curtain call and the New Year is about to begin.

Participants (pictured by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images) will walk the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 10, 2020, on the final day of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES 2022

January is not only a new year, but also the venue for a major annual technical event named CES 2022 Innovation Awards, as described in the Tech Radar news article.

The event will showcase hundreds of up-and-coming, unprecedented tech innovations from not only the technology giants most of us are familiar with, but also startups trying to go against the flow. It has been.

That’s why we’ve narrowed down the list of fancy products you’ll want to check out during the Las Vegas event, given the sheer volume of innovations that are coming to the forefront of this CES 2022.

It’s worth noting that on April 28th, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES for short) has already announced that it will return to the format we have been accustomed to for many years. This is a face-to-face event. ..

The world’s largest technical conference was forced to change the mechanics of the event due to the violent pandemic caused by COVID-19, and the 2021 iteration became an all-digital format.

But this time around, CES 2022 returns to its roots and back to a face-to-face event style.

Top fancy tech innovation looking forward to CES2022

That said, here are some great innovations you might not want to miss during a face-to-face event in Las Vegas.

iPetWear

Pet lovers should be aware of this tech product as this benefits their home buddies.

iPetWear is touted by its manufacturer, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, as the first ever smart wearable for pets.

This tech device attempts to track your pet’s health data, such as your pet’s sleep pattern, heart, respiratory rate, and exact location.

Flick twist

Smart devices are rapidly hijacking our homes, but navigating their features and features is still complicated for some.

Especially if the visitor is not accustomed to the many smart technologies in your home.

However, with this new technology, Flic Twist, users can easily navigate all kinds of smart home devices, from dimming and changing lights to controlling TVs.

Also read: CES 2022 Update: Intel withdraws from face-to-face event for Omicron and adds to list of companies

Motion pillow 3

What’s more, this smart pillow is also exhibiting the latest version of CES2022, Motion Pillow 3.

According to a House Beautiful article, the first version of 10Minds smart pillows debuted at 2020 CES.

This time, Motion Pillow introduces some improvements and new features such as snoring detection and sleep position optimization.

Related article: CES 2022 exhibitors rescue for Omicron: T-Mobile, Amazon, latest

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/269781/20211227/ces-2022-top-tech-innovations-ces-2022.htm

