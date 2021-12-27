9 things to do right after you get your new iPad





Embrace your horse, the owner of the new iPad. There are some important steps to take before jumping into a new device.

Scott Stein / CNET

Even if you are new to iPad, setting up your iPad is very easy. Apple will guide you through most of the steps and you can choose to defer certain tasks such as Touch ID, Siri, and Apple Pay activation. If you choose to set these options later, you can find them in the Settings app.

Regardless of the model, there are many things you can do with your iPad. But where should we start? You may want to start downloading your favorite apps and games right away, but taking a satisfying route right away can lead to problems in the future, such as privacy breaches, annoying notifications, and device corruption. There is sex.

Therefore, before checking the setup prompt, check the following nine important points.

Get the case

This isn’t a setting to change, but it’s tempting to explore all the apps and set the settings, but if the screen cracks, all plans will be damperped. Save $ 50 on repairs and protect your iPad with a protective case. When I bought the 3rd generation iPad Air from Best Buy, I got a Speck case for it. This case kept my iPad safe despite having fallen many times over the last two years. If you’re sporting a new iPad, you can also find a case with a keyboard attached.

Transfer data from other devices

During the initial setup process, Apple asks about transferring apps and data to new devices. There are several ways to do this. You can choose to restore apps and data from iCloud, restore from your computer, transfer directly from your iPad, or move data from Android. You can choose not to transfer the app and data (if you just created an Apple ID, you may not have anything to transfer). Whichever option you choose, Apple will guide you through the next steps.

The sturdy case will greatly help keep your iPad safe.

Scott Stein / CNET Keep your password secure

Apple’s password management system is a useful tool for remembering various login information. This feature is in the Settings app on the left menu bar. If you transferred your Apple ID data from another device, you’ll see a list of apps and websites that store your login information. This can also be enabled by turning on iCloud Keychain, Apple’s native password manager, protected by 256-bit AES encryption during initial setup. There are also many third-party password vault apps to use (check out CNET’s list of the best password management apps).

If you want to start from scratch, you can add the password to the list by tapping the plus (+) button in the upper right corner or choosing to save the password when you start logging in to the visited site.

As an appropriate measure[パスワード]Under[セキュリティに関する推奨事項]Tap and[侵害されたパスワードの検出]Make sure that is turned on. This protects your account by displaying a warning when a login appears for a known data breach.

Prevent notification spam

The Settings app allows you to customize the notification frequency on your iPad. You can fine-tune the default app settings when setting up a new device. If you download other apps, they will also appear in this section. Tap an app in the list to adjust how and where the notification is displayed, whether the notification has an alert sound, and how it’s displayed on the lock screen. You can also set app-specific settings and disable all notifications.

Scott Stein / CNET Protect your privacy

To customize your privacy settings, open the Settings app and tap the privacy icon in the left menu bar. The privacy section shows whether location services are turned on and whether you want to allow tracking permissions related to a particular app or website. In addition, you can see if the downloaded app has access to your photos, camera, microphone and contacts. Normally, you grant these permissions the first time you download the app, but you can revoke or edit them in this section.

Add your finger to Touch ID

When you first set up your iPad, Apple will ask if you want to enable Touch ID, assuming your iPad has a fingerprint sensor and you can secure your lock screen quickly and easily. Only one problem: you may want to use another finger. For example, the thumb of the other hand or the index finger when the tablet is on the table.

Fortunately, iOS can handle up to 5 fingers. All you have to do is train it to be more aware. To do this[設定]>[IDとパスコード]Tap, then enter the numeric passcode. next,[指紋の追加]Tap and follow the prompts. Repeat this process for the fingers you want to add. Tap one of the saved scans and[指紋の削除]You can remove your fingerprint at any time by selecting.

You can disable calls on your iPad to reduce interruptions.

Disable Matt Elliott / CNET calls

Of course, answering a call on your iPad can be useful, especially if your iPhone is charging in another room. On the other hand, who wants such an interruption when watching a video or playing a game?

Conveniently, it’s very easy to disable this feature.[設定]>[FaceTime]Go to and tap the toggle switch to turn off calls from your iPhone. If your iPad doesn’t have a phone, you don’t have to worry about this.

Know how to find a lost iPad

The iPad doesn’t tend to be lost as often as the iPhone, but it can be lost or stolen. That’s why the Find My iPhone option is useful. That should be the default, but check it anyway-and make sure you know the finer details about using the feature.

Open the “My Search” app (on your device by default) and select location permissions. Then you’ll see a small icon for the device connected to the map (or your current location if you’re setting this for the first time). Tap the device icon to open the information panel. You can enable notifications if your device is lost or found, or play a sound to help you find your device. If the iPad isn’t sandwiched between the sofa cushions, the panel[アクティブ化]You can mark your device as lost by tapping and following the prompts.

Enabling the Find My app will help you track your lost iPad, even if you just put it on the sofa cushion.

Scott Stein / CNET

If you really lose your iPad, you can choose to erase all your data remotely.On the panel[このデバイスを消去]Just tap. The only downside is that your iPad needs to be online to share location information, play sounds, go into lost mode, and erase remotely. Therefore, do your best to lose your tablet while the battery is still charged.

Fine-tune the size of the text

The iPad screen is bigger, but the text can be difficult to read. Fortunately, you can easily adjust the size of your system fonts.[設定]>[ディスプレイと明るさ]>[テキストサイズ]Tap. Then drag the slider a few ticks to the right until you’re happy with the size. You can also reduce the font size by dragging in the other direction to turn on bold text. What’s best for your eyeball!

As stated on its settings page, this change only affects apps that support dynamic types (that is, stock iOS apps and other apps).[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[表示とテキストサイズ]You can also improve readability by tapping to fine-tune your customizations. If you don’t want to review the settings, you can also check the zoom function of the iPad, which acts like a magnifying glass on the screen.

Currently playing: Watch this: iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone now

3:17

