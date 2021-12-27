Oppo Find X5 could be the company’s next flagship series with three phones





Oppo has previously confirmed that its next flagship mobile phone series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, which Qualcomm recently launched for Android phones.

Oppos next Find X’s flagship phone is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022, according to the company’s recent announcements. Oppo also confirmed that the phone uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but doesn’t say anything about what this flagship is called. Logically, the next flagship should be called Find X4, but Oppo might call it Find X5. And there is a good reason behind it.

If you look at mobile phones in China and their names, you rarely find number 4. This is because No. 4 is considered ominous in Chinese numerology and almost all brands avoid using it in their business. For example, there is no OnePlus 4 or Realme 4. All brands have high expectations for mobile phones, so it makes sense to skip the use of number 4. Therefore, the next Oppo flagship phone may eventually be called. Search for X5.

Not only that. According to Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tale, the Find X5 will have at least three smartphones in the series. The names of these three phones have not been confirmed, but they could be called Find X5 Pro, Find X5, and Find X5 Lite. There’s nothing new here as these variants have been seen before on previous generation Find X devices.

Find X5 Pro itself may not be a major upgrade. The tipster said the next high-end flagship could be an incremental upgrade. This means that the most important improvements may be in the processor and battery departments. Oppo has already confirmed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor powers this phone, but some reports suggest an 80W fast charge of the battery.

Both are important upgrades, but the potential for faster charging technology may be a need for time, hoping that Qualcomm’s latest flagship processors will become more traditional over time. Oppo has been using a 65W SuperVOOC charge for over 2 years. Oppo announced 125W fast charging technology last year, but its implementation is pending. And a recent report suggested that the next Find X flagship could eventually use this fast charging technology, but instead could have a fast charging of 80W. Only crushed by this new report showing. Charging faster than 65W is welcome as it is worth it.

