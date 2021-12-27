7 Ways to Correct Organic Search Rankings Affected by Google’s Latest Algorithm Update





Have you ever suddenly dropped your organic search rankings without making any changes to your SEO approach? Especially for B2B marketers, Google’s algorithms may have the latest changes.

Google is continually tinkering with algorithms to improve search results, but it may have unintended consequences. The question is what can be done about it. Layout your problem before you arrive at a solution.

Why did Google search results lower the location of the B2B website?

It seems many years ago that Google began punishing companies that repeat the same keywords over and over (keyword abuse) to improve their position on Google Page 1. As a result, brands needed to improve the quality of their content. But everything old seems to be new. With the update of Google’s 2021 algorithm, much of the work B2B companies have done to get higher organic search rankings has been wasted.

In mid-2021, many companies began to notice a decline in page rankings, resulting in a significant reduction in traffic and leads. It was difficult to pinpoint exactly which Google update could have caused dramatic changes in the organic search that we do several times each year, but the results were undeniable.

What Google is prioritizing now

We analyzed the changes in organic search results to understand what Google now seems to prioritize compared to what it used to prioritize. With the latest changes, we couldn’t go back to the early days of Internet search engines, but pages with accurate or near-accurate keywords and review sites for organic search results have become more prominent.

Repeated Keywords: Our analysis found that pages that were once ranked high for keywords that weren’t explicitly included on the page fell into the search rankings. However, when these keywords were added to the page, the search ranking recovered and in some cases exceeded it.

Toplist: For many B2B keywords, search results will show the toplist in the first 3-10 organic search locations. Of course, many of these lists don’t rent independent review sites, but because they’re paid directories disguised as ranked lists, this raises the question of what organic means. Today, list-based content is typically ranked higher than most product pages, service pages, or home pages, so companies have to pay to generate additional leads.

Why did Google adjust these algorithms?

who knows? What we do know for sure is that it has had a significant impact on B2B companies that have made significant investments in producing high quality content to ease the final round of Google’s algorithm tweaks. It’s been working well for the last three to five years, causing brands to drop off the first page of search results. And when that happens, the leads are rapidly eroded (in the client’s experience, it can be a 50% dropoff).

Some believe that their motives are not altruistic, as Google displays a pay-to-play list at the top of organic search results. It looks like Google is making more money from paid search (eg pay-per-click, PPC). But perhaps what’s happening is an unintended issue. Google will continue to improve its ability to tune algorithms, run tests, and provide relevant search results to users. Perhaps prioritizing the review list is a way to provide more independent content so that buyers at the bottom of the sales funnel can make purchase decisions.

4 short-term fixes to quickly fix B2B organic search rankings

Here are some simple fixes we’ve found to fix the recent decline in B2B search results:

Find placements or pay for placements on existing bestlists and toplists and review sites.

Write a blog post that looks like a top list but is missing. For example, a company that wants to rank in the Top B2B Branding Agency can create a list-like page (for example, Top 10 B2B Branding Agency Tips) that keeps the keywords to rank without creating an actual agency list. , You can advertise your competitors. ..

A link to the list you have already done to draw the ranking. However, be aware of this tactic as it links and references offsite content, including competitors.

Keep product or service web pages as close as possible to relevant, valuable, descriptive keywords with a particular context, but be aware that Google interprets keyword-optimized pages as spam. (It seems ironic given the algorithm changes I’ve described so far). About, but still …). You need to decide whether to keyword-optimize each landing page or create multiple new keyword-optimized pages.

Three B2B SEO Strategies to Help Overcome Future Google Algorithm Changes

There’s nothing certain, but death, taxes, and Google’s algorithms change.

Regardless of algorithm changes that affect where and how your product or service page appears in search results, Google will continue to prioritize high-quality information content. For example, blog posts are most often ranked higher in Google search results than money pages (web pages specially designed to generate revenue). It may also rank higher than data-centric content such as datasheets, price lists, guarantees, etc. that are aimed at people who are approaching a purchase decision.

In the long run, this means that the B2B SEO strategy needs to continue to adopt information content and keywords while correcting the ship with the short-term modifications above. That way, you can build a solid foundation for Google to prepare for what’s next. For long-term success:

Keywords optimize B2B services and product pages, but approach over-optimized lines.

Create blogs and other informative assets that incorporate money keywords (specific targeted keywords that drive your ideal customers to your site).

Use subpoenas to direct prospects to conversion passes, whether or not they direct prospects to money pages, gated assets such as ebooks, webinar registration pages, or subscription sign-up.

Counteract the variability of the Google algorithm for long-term success

B2B companies should be able to anticipate the variability of Google search by focusing on information content and lead generation tactics, rather than relying heavily on product and service landing pages to boost organic search rankings.

