



Sustainable Development Goal 9 (SDG 9) aims to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and promote innovation. To effectively monitor the progress of the SDG 9, the United Nations has developed eight goals and twelve indicators. Five of the goals are result-oriented and the remaining three are the means to achieve these goals.

The five targets are result targets.

Develop a comprehensive, sustainable and resilient infrastructure. Promote comprehensive and sustainable industrialization. Increase access to financial services and markets. Upgrade all industries and infrastructure for sustainability. Strengthen research and upgrade industrial technology.

Three Ways to Achieve Your Goals:

Promote sustainable infrastructure development in developing countries. We support domestic technological development and industrial diversification. Significantly increase access to information and communications technology and provide universal and affordable access to the Internet in least developed countries.The role of space technology in Africa’s industry, innovation and infrastructure development

Africa’s goal is to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and drive innovation by leveraging space technology. Infrastructure development and sustainable industrialization are also major drivers of growth. As a result, developed countries benefit from a diverse economic base and lower costs for doing business.There has been some progress in the last 20 years [across Africa]Developing countries as a group are still lagging behind in terms of infrastructure development.

Here are some examples of how space technology has been used to achieve SDG9.

Mapping and monitoring of your Internet access infrastructure. This includes maintenance of road infrastructure in rural environments where the most reliable technology is satellite-based Internet access.

Some African countries are leveraging satellite technology to improve their internet connectivity, especially in rural and poorly serviced areas. But more importantly, the satellite Internet provides a highly needed and reliable broadband connection that has a positive impact on African businesses and communities. For example, through a partnership between Eutelsat and Facebook to expand Wi-Fi connectivity in Africa, local businesses can provide prepaid customers with affordable Internet access. To date, the Eutelsat Express Wi-Fi platform has made thousands of individuals accessible to affordable broadband throughout the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Eutelsat aims to use express Wi-Fi to connect thousands of people in rural and poorly serviced communities in 12 African countries.

In addition, Nigeria has long recognized the role of satellite technology in the ICT sector. To this end, we launched the first communications satellite, the NigComSat-1, in 2003. NigComSat-1 provided the ICT backbone needed to improve geospatial data sharing and access in most parts of Nigeria and Africa, the Middle East and parts of Europe. Algeria, Angola and Egypt have also launched communications satellites, enabling communications between geographically distant regions.

In addition to bridging connectivity gaps, space technology has also been used to improve Africa’s education sector. The 19 enthusiastic pandemics further emphasized the importance of satellite technology in the education sector. For example, about one million Kenyan children could not go to school because of distance and poverty. To mitigate the challenge, Avanti, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), sQuid, Whiz Education and Camara Education have collaborated to create an e-learning platform called Project Imlango. Similarly, Intelsat has partnered with coreNOC, Audio Union International, KM Systems, and the Government of the Dominican Republic to bring cost-effective high-speed internet as part of a national wireless internet and infrastructure system for the Ministry of Education. We provide to rural areas of the country. ..

Innovation and infrastructure development

One of the main goals that Africans have sought to achieve by adopting space technology is to improve the long-term innovation of science, technology and engineering in space-related activities and other areas. For example, Fastagger Kenya leverages geospatial data to develop an AI-as-a-service (AIaas) platform, provides contextual data across the African continent, and develops use cases for custom-made AI applications by entities. Accelerate the adoption of AI applications in Africa by helping. The startup’s AlaaS platform also includes image annotation services for AI-driven businesses across multiple sectors, including healthcare, energy, financial services, industry, and agriculture. In addition, in Rwanda, DMM.HeHe is driving the digital revolution in space technology. The startup uses space technology to provide end-to-end logistics solutions that connect farmers and customers. With a focus on supply chain optimization, Hehe has built an end-to-end supply chain platform that maps all post-production or post-harvest operational processes. In addition, the startup has developed logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, consumer-centric platforms, and related technologies to support digital payments. Basically, the company created links between these sectors without necessarily building new technologies from scratch.

As animal protein consumption is constantly increasing in sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa’s agricultural technology starter XY Analytics is using satellite-enabled pasture optimization and IoT herd management tools for livestock farmers. By offering to, we are leveraging the US $ 350 million African livestock market. This tool leverages geospatial data to monitor livestock health, migration, reproductive status, and location. XY Analytics has developed two cutting-edge products, Melusi Connect and Simply Graze.

Melusi Connect is an application that uses an IoT device attached to a cow’s ear to collect important health information such as body temperature, blood pressure, noise, breathing rate, and heart rate in real time. This data is then sent to the cloud and processed by a machine learning engine that produces insights and recommendations for individual animals.In addition, this application provides impeccable messaging alerts accessible to smallholders and emerging farmers. [both educated and illiterate cattle farmers].. Similarly, SimplyGraze is specifically designed to help farmers manage and improve the quality of their pastures by analyzing satellite images of specific pastures. This system analyzes pastures to determine pasture vegetation index, water availability, mineral content, and vitamins.

In conclusion, it is clear that space technology and space-based solutions are essential to ensure rapid infrastructure development in Africa. Therefore, it is imperative that governments create an environment to ensure that ideas are quickly and easily transformed into concrete products and solutions that can enhance Africa’s sustainable development.

