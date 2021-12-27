This ambitious smart ring hopes to one day monitor chronic illness





Ouraling is no longer the only smart ring on the block. For CES 2022, health tech company Movano is announcing the Movano Ring, a wearable aimed at helping people monitor chronic illnesses at an affordable price and better understand their data.

Movano Ring measures all basic indicators such as heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, breathing, body temperature, blood oxygen levels, steps, calories burned, and more. However, instead of dumping raw data, Movano states that instead of extracting raw data dumps, we will extract how the metrics are interrelated and take a more aggressive approach to mitigate the risk of chronic disease. For example, the Movano app may tell you how exercise habits affect your sleep patterns and HRV.

This is not surprising, but more wearable makers are shifting away from steps and calories in favor of simplified scores and insights. Oura Ring, Whoop, and Fitbit all use scores to contextualize sleep and recovery data, but primarily focus on dictating whether to push or relax on a particular day. increase. They also have graphs and long explanations that can sometimes be overwhelming. Movano says he wants to make the insights more practical. So far, Movano’s screenshots of the app in The Verge don’t show anything groundbreaking, but the way the data is displayed is easier to understand than many other trackers. increase.

Many wearables provide similar data, but the method shown here is much easier to digest Image: Movano

There are several other things that can help make your Movano ring stand out. To get started, the device itself isn’t scary, it’s impressively slim. Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano, said the device was specially designed for women of all ages, so focusing on a more sophisticated design was a deliberate choice. It is noteworthy in two respects. First, wearable technology has historically traditionally favored masculine style and size. Smart rings like the Oura ring and the now obsolete Motiv ring also tend to be on the thick side. This is mainly due to the difficulty of miniaturizing the sensor with current technology, but as a side effect, it is not very suitable for small hands. A really slim and smooth smart ring will be the first. Second, only a handful of wearable companies are adopting a female-first approach. Some have tried to address this issue, but there is still a large gender gap in medical data. (Interesting fact: Congress mandated the inclusion of females and minorities in clinical trials until 1993.)

But it’s important to note that while most wearables avoid questions about FDA approval, Movano is open about its medical ambitions. According to Mastrototaro, the first Movano Ring is not FDA-approved, but will eventually get Class II designation and gradually add medical features such as non-invasive blood glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure. Is the goal. To that end, the company is conducting clinical trials of radio frequency-enabled technologies and algorithms, as well as accuracy studies to obtain FDA approval for heart rate, SpO2, and respiratory rate monitoring. Non-invasive glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure are the holy grail of wearable technology, and it is rumored that well-known companies such as Apple and Fitbit are working on these features of smartwatches. Bringing them into smart rings is an impressive achievement.

Even if it hits the market, it’s miraculously not a big win for smart rings. Image: Movano

That said, consumer wearables that promise medical functionality often fall into regulatory impasse. Withings ScanWatch debuted at CES in January 2020, but it wasn’t until November 2021 that it had the FDA approval needed to enter the US market. The Move ECG smartwatch was announced earlier, but has not yet been licensed. It took several years to clear the OMRON Heart Guide Blood Pressure Smart Watch. Companies often have the choice of manufacturing consumer wellness devices that are unreliable in medical care or niche medical devices that are inaccessible to the average person. However, Mastrototaro says Movanos got a secret trump card. It’s decades of regulatory experience.

Mastrototaro told The Verge that he took the regulatory aspects of things very seriously. He also pointed out that of his long history and his staff in the development of medical devices, including the first continuous glucose meters. That experience gives Movano an advantage in navigating the FDA’s opaque clearance process, says Mastrototaro.

The Movano Ring will not be available until late 2022 and will still be in beta. There are no specific pricing details, but Mastrototaro says it aims to be one of the most affordable on the market.

We aimed to be both medical and consumer focused on the intersection of these two areas, not just one or the other. We want the look, feel, and affordability of consumer devices with the precision and reliability of medical devices, says Mastrototaro. Mastrototaro describes the Holy Grail of wearable technology. You need to see if the Movano ring will eventually become another CES Pipe Dream, which is certainly one of the more ambitious smart rings that have been seen for a long time.

