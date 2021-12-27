



The popular short-form video application TikTok has overtaken Google to become the most popular website in 2021.Credit: public domain

According to IT security company Cloudflare, video-focused social networking service TikTok has beaten Google to become the most popular website in 2021.

According to Cloudfare, the top 10 most popular domains in 2021 are:

1 TikTok.com2 Google.com3 Facebook.com4 Microsoft.com5 Apple.com6 Amazon.com7 Netflix.com8 YouTube.com9 Twitter.com10 WhatsApp.com

TikTok won the top spot in one day for the first time on February 17, 2021. In addition, I got a few days in March and May. However, the platform has taken the lead most of the day since August 10, 2021.

Google took the lead for a few days, but TikTok dominated important holidays such as Thanksgiving on November 25th and Black Friday on November 26th.

In September 2021, the BBC reported that TikTok exceeded the average total YouTube play time per user in the United States and the United Kingdom.

YouTube still boasts more users and total number of videos watched than Chinese apps, but the rise of the platform outperforms YouTube in one key indicator. In short, they are drawn in faster and stay longer.

Known in China as Douyin, TikTok hosts a variety of short format user videos in 15 to 3 minute genres such as pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance and entertainment.

In 2017, it was released for iOS and Android in most markets except mainland China. However, it was only available worldwide on August 2, 2018, when it was integrated with another Chinese social media service, Musical.ly.

Since its launch, it has rapidly gained popularity in East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the United States, Turkey, Russia and other parts of the world. As of October 2020, TikTok has exceeded 2 billion mobile downloads worldwide.

TikTok is not only for fun but also for money

TikTok provides a platform for users to create content not only for fun but also for money. As the platform has grown significantly over the past few years, companies have been able to advertise through influencer marketing and quickly reach their intended demographics. The platform AI algorithm also contributes to influencer marketing potential because it selects content according to user preference.

In November 2021, the New York Times published a long article exploring the relationship between TikToks’ most trendy men’s hairstyles and their unexpected inspiration, Alexander the Great.

Yes, you heard that right: Alexander the Great still seems to be conquering the world, this time only it’s the world of men’s hairstyles! This article delves into the curly mane that everyone is trying to recreate, from mega-famous fans to hopeful fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekreporter.com/2021/12/27/tiktok-beats-google-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos