Laura E. Thomas is Senior Director of National Security Solutions at ColdQuanta, a quantum sensing and computing company. She was a former Central Intelligence Agency case officer and base director, building and leading sensitive programs on several international missions at CIA headquarters and abroad.

Quantum computers, sensors and communication networks can bring huge social and market opportunities with the same amount of disruption. Unfortunately, most of us need a PhD. In physics, in order to truly understand how quantum technology works, celebrities in the field of physics will first admit that even an understanding of quantum mechanics remains incomplete.

Fortunately, you don’t need an advanced degree in physics to understand the magnitude of potential changes. Computers that help design new materials to combat the climate crisis, GPS-independent and more accurate sensors enable more secure communication with truly self-driving cars. Networks are just a few of the many technologies that can come from quantum technology.

The challenge of the quantum industry is not ambition. Its scale. Physicists know how to design useful quantum devices. The challenge is to build larger devices that can scale to fit innovative business models. The confluence of talented physicists, engineers and business leaders working on problems is a reason for many confidences. More retail investors are betting on technology. We cannot look back on the commercialization of Quantum and compare it to steam engines, electricity and the Internet. All of these represent changes in the fundamental platform of how society addresses problems and creates value.

But more difficult than quantum physics is getting the US government’s regulatory and funding strategies right for technology. By coordinating various government agencies to move the industry forward while navigating regulated mines, the geopolitical reality of both the Byzantine government’s contract process and the threats and turmoil posed by quantum technology is one million ques. It’s a much bigger challenge than building a bit quantum computer.

This claim may be a slight exaggeration, but Ive is currently working in both worlds and is looking at it up close and personally. As a former CIA case officer, I’ve seen even the tip of a spear move slowly if the government is left to its own device. But I’ve also seen the value that the right influencers in the right positions can bring if they decide to make difficult decisions.

Governments can help pave the way for commercialization or cut off kneeling the industry before it has the opportunity to be implemented. The US government needs a quantum commercialization strategy in addition to a quantum R & D strategy. We need to get out of the lab and enter the world. To move the industry forward, governments need to:

Further funding the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). You can thank DARPA for the internet and GPS. I think one day I will be grateful to DARPA and some of the Department of Energy for quantum. As funding grows, DARPA should consider allocating more money to each company, focusing on long-term research on quantum error correction and quantum navigation. Ask the National Science Foundation (NSF) to purchase different types of quantum computers from 20 different universities for use by researchers and students. NSF grants to the Faculty of Physics of the Historically Black College (HBCU) and the economically disadvantaged schools of the Established Competitive Research Stimulation Program (EPSCoR) Program to Increase the Diversity of the Quantum Technology Industry. Must be provided. Create a large, well-funded program within the Department of Defense for quantum sensors that go beyond small-scale research. For example, the Pentagon could fund a $ 200 million program to develop a more robust, compact, accurate and secure Quantum Positioning System (QPS) than current GPS systems. Like new fighters and ambitious defense programs for nuclear modernization, deep tech companies can’t cross the Valley of Death with a $ 800,000 contract at a time. Especially in fields that make heavy use of hardware such as quantum technology, long-term efforts are required. Otherwise, physicists and engineers are fully blamed for spending time writing suggestions to compete for future projects to keep the lights on. The government also needs to fund the Pentagon National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) program exponentially. NSIC’s role is to help hardware-focused companies cross the Valley of Death with undiluted investments. If the government is taking this seriously, these investments should be at least $ 5 million. The money spent commercializing this hardware will inevitably lead to the discovery of devices and other things used by the average person. The same quantum positioning system that powers submarine navigation can also power commercial self-driving cars and sensors for smart, eco-friendly cities. Smartphones, the Internet, and MRI devices are examples of unintended discoveries. US taxpayers collect funds for long-term value creation, even if some companies inevitably fail or fail to meet their intended goals. Despite the important role of government, it needs to know where it doesn’t get in the way. Governments should not create additional regulations through export control until US companies build the world’s dominant quantum capacity. I understand the national security threats faced by emerging technologies. The US government wants to prevent rampant IP theft, anti-competitive practices, and the use of these technologies for authoritative and power projection purposes. But an important element of our national and economic security was our openness. This early regulation impedes our ability to build a global quantum enterprise and only poses a greater threat.

The US government needs to inject money into the commercial sector more quickly because of these emerging technologies. This era of new technology demands that government budgeting processes compete at a pace and scale that is not currently built to handle. At first, speed, not efficiency, is at stake, as SMEs can act quickly and need to scale up before geopolitical competition, which is pouring tens of billions of dollars directly into the sector.

When I was at the CIA, I often heard the word Acta non verba, and I heard the certificate instead of the word. In this case, the certificate not only puts the money on the table in the right way, but also does not regulate the industry too quickly. Not all senior US government officials need to believe in quantum potential. I wouldn’t blame them if they have some suspicions that this really goes beyond rocket science. But the wise move is to hedge. The US government should now make such a bet by pushing for a commercialization strategy. At least it shouldn’t get in the way of it.

