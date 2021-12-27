Now change these 5 Android settings on your phone





Check out these 5 Android settings to improve your smartphone’s performance.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Regardless of the Android phone you’re using (for example, Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6), your device comes with a set of predefined settings. These settings include brightness, organize, and light modes, but I’m not sticking to them just because they are the defaults.

Naomi Antonino / CNET

However, before you start configuring, you need to know where these settings are and what you can do. Find settings that help extend battery life, eliminate home screen clutter, find stolen or lost devices, and improve the performance of your Android smartphone.

Note: Not all Android devices are created the same, and depending on the version of Android you are running and the manufacturer of your phone, certain settings may be missing or in a different location. Be careful when adjusting these settings.

If the display is too bright, the battery will drain very quickly.

Scars to improve battery life Gutirrez / CNET settings

Living with a cell phone that has a short battery life can be annoying, but from the beginning there are some steps you can take to maximize each charge.

1. Turn off automatic screen brightness / adaptive brightness and set the brightness level slider to less than 50%. The brighter the screen, the more battery power it uses.

To access the settings, pull down the shortcut menu from the top of the screen and adjust the slider, if any. Some phones have an automatic brightness switch in the shortcut panel. Otherwise, you’ll need to open the Settings app, search for “brightness”, find the setting and turn it off.

2. Use adaptive battery and battery optimization. They focus on learning how you use your phone, knowing when and which apps you use, and optimizing the amount of apps and batteries they use.

Some Android smartphones have a dedicated battery section in the Settings app, while other smartphones (Samsung, look at you) embed these settings. It’s a little different for each phone. It is recommended to open the settings and search for the battery. Depending on the result, the appropriate screen will be displayed. Your phone may also have an adaptive charging setting that allows you to monitor how quickly your phone’s battery charges to stay healthy.

Dark mode is your friend

Another way to save your eyes and extend battery life is to use Android-only dark mode. Android smartphones running Android 10 or later have their own dark mode option.

According to Google, Dark Mode not only reduces the strain on the eyes of smartphone displays, but also requires a white background to display a dark background on OLED displays (used by most flagship mobile phones). It also improves battery life because it is less than.

Depending on the version of Android your phone is running on, and the company that made it, you may need to look through the Settings app to find Dark Mode. If your smartphone is running Android 10 or later, you can turn on dark mode for the entire system. If you’re running Android 9, don’t despair. Many apps have their own dark mode option in settings that you can use whether you’re using Android 10 or not.

To turn it on, open the Settings app and search for Dark Mode, Dark Theme, and even Night Mode (Samsung likes to call it). It’s always a good idea to use dark mode, but if you’re not sure, set dark mode to turn on automatically on a schedule from 7 pm to 7 am daily, or sunset. / Location at sunrise.

Using Dark Mode on any phone is an easy and good looking way to save battery power.

Clean up your CNET home screen

Are you planning to buy lots of new Android apps from the Google Play store? Be prepared for the clutter of lots of icons on your home screen, with shortcuts appearing every time you install something.

Thankfully, there is an easy way to get around this. Press and hold an empty area on the home screen,[設定]Tap.[ホーム画面にアイコンを追加]or[ホーム画面に新しいアプリを追加]Find the option labeled something along the line and turn it off.

Presto! The icon disappears from the home screen when installing a new app. You can add shortcuts by dragging the app’s icon from the app drawer, but it doesn’t clutter your home screen unless you need it.

Silent setting

If your phone routinely spends the night at the nightstand, it’s desirable to hear a beep or buzzer every time a phone, message, or Facebook alert occurs, especially when you’re trying to sleep. There is none. Thankfully, Android has a silent mode that allows you to keep your phone almost silent at specified times. On some phones, this is called a downtime setting or quiet time.

Conclusion:[設定]>[サウンド（または通知）]Go to[サイレント]Or look for a similar name. If you cannot find it, use the search function built into the settings to search.

This feature allows you to set a time range (usually nighttime) to turn off digital noise. But don’t worry. Notifications received when silent mode is on will continue to wait when you wake up. You can also create exceptions that allow you to pass calls from repeat callers and your favorite contacts in general. Turn it on. If someone is calling you in an emergency, they will continue to challenge.

Anyone who finds a lost or stolen Android smartphone will be shown after locking it using Find My Device.

Jason Cipriani / CNET Just in case you lose your phone

Is there anything worse than a lost or stolen phone? Only the knowledge that it could have been tracked if Google’s “Search for Devices” feature was turned on.

To prepare for a successful recovery, you need to do the following: Open the settings app and[デバイスの検索]Search for.This is usually in the settings app[セキュリティ]It’s in the section.

Or, if you have a Samsung device,[設定]>[生体認証とセキュリティ]>[携帯電話を探す]You can use Samsung’s mobile phone search service at.

Once enabled, you can access android.com/find from any PC or mobile device to sign in to your account. Samsung users can visit findmymobile.samsung.com to find the lost phone.

Losing the phone is never a fun experience.

Angela Lange / CNET

If you have any problems setting this up, be sure to read the complete guide to find your lost Android phone.

Assuming your phone is on and online, you should be able to see its location on the map. From there, you can ring, lock, set a lock screen note and tell the person who owns it how to get it back, or in the worst case, wipe everything remotely. ..

Of course, there’s a lot more to learn about new phones. If you have a recently released Android 12 phone, here’s what you need to know about downloads, compatibility, new features, and more. Also, if you’re already using Android 12, there are some hidden features you should know about.

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with this fun and original how-to.

