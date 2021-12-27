You need to try these new Apple Watch 7 features





Apple Watch Series 7 will be available later this fall.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

Once you’ve set up the new Apple Watch Series 7 you got this holiday season and paired it with your iPhone, check out all the new features and adjust some settings to get the most out of your new Watch. Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a larger screen, faster charging, and a more durable design. This may not sound as exciting as the blood oxygen sensor that debuted in Series 6 last year (the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch 6 are compared below).From checking time to responding to texts and tracking sleep, everyday work

Apple unveiled the $ 399 Apple Watch Series 7 at the launch event on September 14, along with the iPhone 13 family, the updated iPad Mini, and the new entry-level iPad. The new Apple Watch is a series 6 light update and is perfect for anyone looking to replace a watch a few years ago.

Read more: Apple Watch 7 Review: Slight upgrade compared to last year’s smartwatch

If you’re considering Apple Watch Series 7 or have already purchased it, here’s a breakdown of the new features and their importance. You can also check out all the Apple Watch Series 8 rumors you’ve heard so far.

Apple Watch Series 7 has a QWERTY keyboard

Apple Watch Series 7 should be easy to type.

The Apple Watch has a new QWERTY keyboard that lets you type like a phone, using a screen that’s about 20% larger than the Series 6.

What’s new: The full-size keyboard means you’re not limited to sending boilerplate responses to text, writing down simple notes, or dictating messages, as you would with the Apple Watch Series 6.

How to use: With the Apple Watch Series 7 QWERTY keyboard, you can tap each key to type, or use Apple’s QuickPath feature to swipe between letters without taking your finger off. We recommend using your cell phone for long messages rather than short sentences, but it’s still generally easier to send text using your watch.

Conclusion: The Series 7 QWERTY keyboard makes it easy to send graffiti-pleasant or indescribably private messages. This is another example of how the Apple Watch has evolved to work independently of mobile phones since its launch.

Third-party Apple Watch apps such as FlickType and WatchKey already allow you to type on your Apple Watch, but when used as a native watch option, you’ll get a smoother experience.

Read more: Apple Watch 7 Upgrades: How to trade in your old watch for the best deals

Apple Watch Series 7 amps big screen

The larger screen of Apple Watch Series 7 can hold more text.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

Series 7 is Apple’s first major redesign since Series 4 was launched in 2018. The new watches are available in 41mm and 45mm sizes for the first time, Series 4 to Series 6.

New: The Apple Watch Series 7 screen is about 20% larger than the Series 6 and more than 50% larger than the Series 3. The border around the screen is also 40% smaller than the Series 6 border, allowing Apple to increase the screen size without having to make the device larger. But don’t worry. Older watch bands are still compatible with Series 7.

How to use: The large screen of Series 7 displays information that is easy to see at a glance, which is the most important task, so that you do not have to pick up your mobile phone. The larger screen means that Series 7 can display 50% more text without scrolling, making it more convenient to read text messages, emails, and notifications.

In addition, Apple has updated the app’s user interface to make better use of its large screen. The buttons for apps such as stopwatch, activity, and timer have become larger. In other words, it’s easier to push snooze even when you’re half asleep. You can also get a specific watch face optimized for the larger Series 7 displays. For example, a new version of Modular Face that allows you to address complications with more information. I use this new watch face to see the progress, time and weather forecast of my activity at a glance.

Also, keep in mind that WatchOS 8 has the ability to set a portrait mode photo as your watch face. You can also make your photos look better on the big screen of the Series 7.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6: The biggest changes to Apple’s new smartwatch

Bright screen in always-on mode

Apple has also updated the display on the Apple Watch in a different way by making the screen more visible in always-on mode. This is another additional feature that makes getting information from your watch even faster.

New: According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 7 screen will be up to 70% brighter in always-on mode when your wrist is down. However, Apple specifically states that this applies to indoor use.

How to use: With the increased brightness of Series 7, you can more easily check information such as time, activity ringer, next meeting, etc. without waking the clock screen. It feels like a step towards making your Apple Watch screen look the same whether it’s sleeping or in use. Doing so creates a more seamless look that doesn’t feel uncomfortable when switching between awake and idle modes.

To use this feature, you need to make sure the Always-on setting is turned on in the Apple Watch settings menu. On the Apple Watch app screen, press the settings icon,[ディスプレイと明るさ]Scroll down to[常にオン]Tap. From there, make sure the switch next to Always On is on.

How is the battery life? You can leave this feature off if you want to maximize battery life. Apple doesn’t say whether a brighter, always-on screen will affect the power consumption of the watch. I wear my Apple Watch Series 7 every day and the always-on setting is on. This setting usually lasts about a day and a half. However, battery life is always dependent on usage, and activities such as using a GPS connection while running will drain the battery faster.

Read more: The best Apple Watch accessories

Apple Watch Series 7 charges faster than Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7 charges 33% faster than Series 6.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

The Apple Watch Series 7 battery lasts as long as the Series 6, but it takes less time to charge the watch.

New: According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 7 can charge up to 33% faster than the Apple Watch Series 6. It takes 45 minutes to charge from zero to 80%, and 8 minutes of charging allows 8 hours of sleep tracking. In testing the new Apple Watch with CNET, reviewers have determined this to be true. After charging the watch for at least 30 minutes, the battery jumped from zero to 54%. In comparison, Series 6 replenished only 37% in the same amount of time.

Usage: We’ve been asking for years to extend the battery life of Apple Watches, which is especially important now that Apple has added native sleep tracking to smartwatches. Instead of extending the battery life of your watch, Apple makes it easy to quickly charge your watch for a short period of time throughout the day so that you probably don’t need to charge it overnight. The idea is that whenever you have a few minutes of free time, you will be able to recharge your watch’s battery.

Conclusion: The faster charging speed of Apple Watch Series 7 is another way Apple is trying to make smartwatches a better sleep tracker. In addition to making Series 7 easy to charge with a pinch, Apple has also added the ability to measure your breathing rate during sleep with the WatchOS 8 update. Taken together, these improvements could help Apple catch up with Fitbit. Fitbit provides a few days of battery life for your watch and more detailed sleep metrics.

Read more: 2021 Best Apple Watch Band

Apple Watch Series 7 builds are more robust

Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a stronger crystal and is dustproof.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

Exercise tracking has become one of Apple’s biggest focal points on the Apple Watch. Series 7 is suitable for outdoor activities as Apple claims it is a more durable build.

New: Apple Watch Series 7 has received an IP6X dustproof (first) rating and is coated with a crystal cover that Apple says is 50% thicker than the Apple Watch Series 6. In other words, you can wear it with confidence. Do it on the beach or while hiking.

Usage: The increased durability of Series 7 blends nicely with the new cycling features of WatchOS 8. The new software brings an updated version of fall detection that allows Apple to determine the difference between a fall from a bicycle and another type of fall. accident. According to Apple, WatchOS 8 can automatically detect outdoor cycling training. (See here testing the new Apple Watch cycling feature, Lexy Savvides.)

Conclusion: We tested the durability of Apple Watch Series 7. If you want a really sturdy watch, you can choose from Garmin and Casio military-grade options. However, these updates are about Apple pushing the Apple Watch beyond basic training to appeal to people who may need a more durable watch for activities such as rock climbing. Suggests. This is the premise behind the Explorer Edition, which is rumored to have greater impact resistance and could be launched in 2022.

Playing now: Look at this: Apple Watch Series 7: How does it withstand water …

10:39

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/you-need-to-try-these-new-apple-watch-7-features/

