Realme Dizo Watch R with over 110 sport modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro with ANC confirmed to be available in India on January 5th





The Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro will all be available in India early next year. Realme TechLife’s partner brand launched the vanilla dizo watch in Japan in August. The company is now ready to expand its smartwatch portfolio with new launches. Similarly, the audio device will be the successor to the previously announced Dizo Buds Z. The upcoming Dizo Watch R will feature a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, and the Dizo Buds Z Pro will feature an in-ear design with a short stem and active noise cancellation. The battery life of the earphones is up to 25 hours.

Dizo has announced the arrival of two new products via the official Twitter handle. According to the post, the release date for the Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro is set for January 5, and the virtual launch event will start at 12:00 IST. Partner brands have confirmed that future smartwatches and earphones will be sold via flipkart.

Prior to launch, both products were featured on Flipkart, revealing their design and key features.

Dizo Watch R specifications and functions

The Dizo Watch R will be the successor to the Dizo Watch 2 released in September this year. Unlike other smartwatches released by the brand, the new Realme Dizo Watch R comes with a circular dial. As mentioned earlier, it has a 1.3-inch AMOLED (360 x 360 pixel) display with a peak brightness of 550 nits. The smartwatch also has a power saving function. The wearable supports Always-on Display and offers over 150 watch faces. For navigation, there are two buttons on the side of the watch.

Other confirmed features of Dizo Watch R include blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and heart rate monitoring. It also offers over 110 sport modes. Future smartwatches are also water resistant 5ATM (50 meters) certified.

Dizo claims that the body has a premium metal finish using 2.5D curved glass. The size of Realme Dizo Watch R is said to be 9.9mm. Dizo’s new smartwatch offers multiple color options and you can see black and white shades from Flipkart’s product page.

In addition, it provides smart notifications and can be used to control the camera and music of remotely connected devices. Wearables are paired with the Dizo app available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/dizo/id1579853683). In addition, the Realme Dizo Watch R is advertised to last up to 12 days.

Dizo Buds Z Pro specifications and functions

The new Dizo Buds Z Pro comes with an upgrade to the Dizo Buds Z True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones that went live in the country in September this year. As mentioned earlier, this pair provides active noise canceling functionality. The upcoming Realme Dizo Buds Z Pro has an in-ear design and is rated to provide up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. Equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver with Bass Boost + algorithm. In addition, the pair comes with an 88mm ultra-low latency game mode to assist users while streaming games and content. These can be linked via the RealmeLink app available on Android smartphones.

The company does not provide pricing details for the Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro.

