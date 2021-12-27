Is the technology industry facing strict regulations in 2022?





Technology affects almost every aspect of our daily lives, most of which are unregulated, and major tech companies want to keep it that way. Facebook (now Meta), Google, Apple, and as Congress wants to tighten regulations and rules governing how the technology industry can behave, from user privacy to social media. The other giant is the Communications Decency Act. Deprecate the platform for user-uploaded content.

Despite their protests (and a lot of money spent on lobbying), the leadership of the most prominent tech companies continues to be dragged in front of Congress to distract the accusations. In 2022, we could see lawmakers across the country introducing new regulations on technology. But is regulation the right option, or does technology need to remain unregulated? We talked to an expert to find out.

Is Facebook’s ongoing problem throwing technology in the wrong light?

This year has been a tough year for Facebook / Meta, which has been criticized for everything from ignoring the impact of the platform on teenagers’ mental health to failing to keep users safe.

No, that’s not the case, says Peter Barbosa, co-founder and CEO of Opsware, a data privacy compliance automation company. Many major tech companies do as much as they can when it comes to collecting, processing, and storing personal data. Over the last two decades, businesses have increasingly demanded the collection of personal data to build personalized experiences, track users, and increase revenue. Looking at big tech like Meta / Facebook raises consumer awareness. It is already driving many of the new privacy laws passed in states such as California, Virginia and Colorado.

Stan Sater, a corporate and technology lawyer specializing in data regulation, told Dice: Facebook’s ongoing issues highlight difficult and subtle conversations that need to be addressed. The problems faced by all enterprises today through the use of technology are unprecedented. Keep in mind that this issue of technology regulation is not unique to technology companies. Today, all companies are technology companies. The problem is to regulate the data and the flow of data. The regulation of today’s data, especially personal data, is to return control and the pendulum of rights to the user.

OneRep’s CEO and founder said that the issues Facebook faces about how it leverages user data could affect the perceptions of the U.S. government as well as other tech companies. Dimitri Sherest says. The wrong view is that the US legislative system, and more specifically the ability of US political institutions to respond appropriately and timely to the penetration of technology into everyday life.

Shelest adds: But my question is this. Why do you expect commercial tech companies to stop acting for the best of their interests and impose voluntary regulations? There will be no regulations that prevent them from maximizing their income.

Need to regulate technology?

Personally, I don’t think it’s beneficial to regulate in a hurry, Sater tells Dice. I think we need to do more in terms of educating our users about how technology works, how and why personal data is collected and used. If we pass unexpected regulations, you will only drive people to the edge and new technologies will be created that will be used to circumvent the law. Bad behavior is not always suppressed.

However, some believe that regulation helps alleviate some of these brewing problems. Many state-level bills have been submitted across the United States, and more recently, the FTC has submitted advance notice of rulemaking to the Office of Management and Budget and has begun reviewing the rulemaking process. Privacy and Artificial Intelligence (AI), says Barbosa. Technical regulations are inevitable because they regulate all other major infrastructures such as transportation and electricity. Customers are becoming more and more tired of sharing personal data with BigTech, and certain tech companies like Apple understand that building trust and providing guarantees on personal data collection is good for their brand. That’s why we’re trying to make privacy a competitive differentiation.

Another big question is how the federal government should regulate technology. Government-regulated areas and practices must include the collection, processing, processing, sharing of your personal data and liability in the event that this data is compromised, sold or misused, Shelest said. Mr. says. Let’s take a look at recent examples of Life360. It’s a popular family safety app used by 33 million people around the world, selling data about whereabouts of children and families to data brokers. Obviously, this might not have happened if the sale of this type of data had been banned.

In other words, proper regulation may make people more aware of how, when, and why their data is being collected.

Will federal technology oversight hinder innovation?

While some may think that tech industry regulation is good in the end, it can come at the cost of slowing down each company’s roadmap. Additional regulations and regulations always delay innovation, says Shelest. The music industry has resisted the emergence of streaming services like Spotify because major record labels don’t want to lose profits. This was possible due to copyright (we know that record labels usually own the copyright for music content created with financial support). That is, they used legal leverage to stop progress.

The situation is similar in the technology industry, she added. Regulations on the use of personal data by private companies can have similar effects, but obviously this is the price we all have to pay to protect ourselves. After all, our experience shows that innovation always wins, regardless of obstacles.

Dr. Esben Hallundbk stergaard, co-founder and CEO of REInvest Robotics, tells Dice that overstepping is a real risk when it comes to regulation. Take as a practical example the changes in AI law and machine directives proposed by the European Commission. If they pass, extreme restrictions and regulations will be imposed on companies that develop the technology and use automated solutions through Europeand. The consequences of doing so are disastrous. Not only is this delay in innovation across Europe, but restrictions hinder the adoption of AI and robotics, putting European companies at a global competitive disadvantage.

What is the potential solution to such a thing? In an ideal world, governments take a light-touch approach to regulation, prosecuting the worst violations of data privacy, but leaving room for innovation. There is no easy answer. It’s unfair to apply your own rules to large companies like Facebook and Google, but smaller companies circumvent government oversight and scale up. Most people agree that something important needs to be changed, but it’s unclear what the change will take towards 2022.

Sign up today

Membership has its advantages. Sign up for a free Dice profile, add your resume, discover great career insights, and start your tech career.Register now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insights.dice.com/2021/12/27/does-the-tech-industry-face-greater-regulation-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos