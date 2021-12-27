Details of the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be shared on January 4, and the price in India is expected to be around 65,000 rupees.





OnePlus has begun pre-registering for OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro, and is ready to announce its next flagship mobile phone. This is expected to be seen on new OnePlus phones before it goes on sale in the coming weeks.

OnePlus 10 Pro Rendering (Images: Onleaks, ZoutonUS)

The release date of HIGHLIGHTSOnePlus 10 Pro will be announced on January 4th. The new OnePlus flagship features LTPO 2.0 technology and competes with upcoming flagships such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is ready for pre-registration and the launch date for the new OnePlus flagship will be announced on January 4th. Also, as the Vanilla OnePlus 10 is expected to debut and is known so far, both phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Pre-registration for the new OnePlus phone has begun on the company’s official website and e-commerce website JD.com in China. This development was shared by Tarekomi Abhishek Yadav in a recent tweet.

The January launch date for the OnePlus 10 series has long been suggested. Unlike the usual March launch schedule, OnePlus plans to introduce a phone early next year because it missed the T-moniker device this year. The early launch will also help OnePlus compete with other OEM flagship smartphones such as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both will be available within the next month.

Not surprisingly, a lot of speculation and some information from the company suggests what to expect from the new OnePlus 10 Pro, even before it launches. Let’s take a look at these.

Expected Price for OnePlus 10 Pro

There is speculation that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be priced at $ 1,069 at global launch. These are just rumors so far, and if the OnePlus 9 series is priced, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be available in India in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

In a Weibo post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro uses LTPO 2.0 technology for its screens. This basically means that the OnePlus flagship display will be thinner. Rumor has it that the display is 6.7 diagonal and features a QHD + (3216×1,440 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus phones have been confirmed to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other speculation suggests a 5,000mAh battery that may also support 80W fast charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s optical system may include an angular camera module that sits on one end of the back panel and houses a triple lens setup along with an LED flash. This camera system is equipped with Hasselblad and may be equipped with a 48 megapixel primary lens.

As OnePlus debuts its new flagship smartphone in its home country in the coming weeks, we’ll know more. Please note that OnePlus may not immediately launch the OnePlus 10 series in its international market. The global release of OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10 may only occur in March. Therefore, Indian OnePlus fans may still have a long time to get a new phone for the new company.

