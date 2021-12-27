Alphabet was the top of Big Tech stocks this year for a reason





Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet in Brussels, Belgium, January 20, 2020.

Alphabet is on the verge of closing its best year in terms of investment since 2009, and is by far the best performing big tech stock in 2021.

As of Thursday’s closing price of $ 2938.33, Alphabet’s share price has risen 68% this year. With only five trading days left in 2021, it is virtually impossible for the largest peers to catch up.

Microsoft is the closest, up 51%. Apple is up 33%, followed by Facebook (now Meta) at 23% and Amazon at 5%. You can also launch Tesla, which has increased by 51% annually. Nasdaq 100, the largest basket of non-financial companies in Nasdaq, is in the middle of a 27% increase.

Alphabet, which earns most of its revenue from Google’s advertising business, has proven to be resilient and resist the latest inflation concerns during Covid’s pandemic. Consumers flock to web and mobile searches, maps, and YouTube videos, and Google’s growing cloud infrastructure unit has gained business from the explosive growth of remote work.

Alphabet reported in its third-quarter revenue report for October that advertising revenue increased 43% to $ 53.1 billion and YouTube advertising revenue increased to $ 7.2 billion as well. Revenue exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Other ad-based internet companies like Facebook and Snap have been dragged by Apple’s change in privacy to iOS, but Google is better thanks to its Android operating system control and lack of dependence on Apple. It held up.

According to an average analyst estimate from a Refinitiv study, full-year revenue is expected to grow 39% to $ 254 billion. This is the fastest growth since 2007, following a year of growth of only 13% as Google’s parent company first considered a temporary decline in revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

In early 2021, Google’s search business began to grow at pre-pandemic levels, driven by ad rebounds. According to the Pew Research Center, countries have begun reopening, and consumers are spending more time on YouTube searching for more products and travel options.

“Alphabet’s recovery from the advertising slump caused by 2Q20 COVID-19 was remarkable,” Argus analysts wrote in a report in late October. The company has a bi-rating and says, “We expect e-commerce and digital advertising to continue to gain momentum in the coming quarters as they grow rapidly as the economy recovers.”

Google last made better money on Wall Street 12 years ago, more than doubling its inventory that year. Google was a much smaller company at the time, with a market capitalization of less than $ 1 trillion until January 2020.

Less than two years after reaching that milestone, Alphabet added another $ 1 trillion, peaking just below $ 2 trillion in mid-November. Last week’s closing market capitalization was $ 1.95 trillion.

It’s not just advertising.

Google’s cloud revenue increased 45% to $ 499 million in the third quarter, while operating losses shrank from $ 1.21 billion in the previous year to $ 644 million. Google Cloud Platform lags behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in the cloud infrastructure market, but it’s a new multi-cloud trend as large companies distribute their workloads rather than relying on a single vendor. I am benefiting from it.

Alphabet also benefited significantly from its investment divisions, GV and Capital G. This year, portfolio companies such as UiPath, Duolingo, Freshworks and Toast have been unveiled. Alphabet recorded a return on investment of $ 188 million in the third quarter, up from $ 26 million in the previous year.

Looking to 2022, analysts’ predictions are more conservative, and Alphabet may need to find new growth drivers to continue its outperformance. Revenue growth is expected to slow to 17%, almost the same as in 2019 before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, investors are still waiting for some progress from Alphabet’s “other bets.” Self-driving car company Waymo made progress in the new city in 2021, but continues to lose huge amounts of money. Alphabet continues to integrate other projects that couldn’t break out, and recently announced the foldable Sidewalk Labs. Google for that smart city initiative.

