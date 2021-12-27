Universiti Teknologi Malaysia fosters technology-based entrepreneurs through a strategic commercialization ecosystem





Johor Bahru, Malaysia, December 27, 2021 / PRNewswire /-University of Technology Malaysia (UTM) has created 45 technology-based spin-off companies in line with its tagline, “Innovative, Entrepreneurial, Global”. I did. UTM is firmly established in R & D niche areas such as frontier materials, resource sustainability, innovative engineering, health and wellness, smart digital communities, and aims to foster and produce more spin-off companies in the future. ..

Synergistic Interactions between UTM Researchers and Students (PRNewsfoto / University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM))

Some of UTM’s research-based spin-off companies maintain millions of revenues each year, bringing high revenues to universities. Among them is Gates IT Solutions Sdn. Bhd. , DF Automation Sdn. Bhd. And Biopro Cosmeceutical Sdn. Bhd.

Since gaining research university status in 2010, UTM has focused on ensuring that its R & D meets market and social needs. Therefore, a focused effort to commercialize R & D begins with the development of a strategic ecosystem focused on developing researchers and students through various programs.

Role of Technology Transfer Office

This effort is being driven by the UTM Innovation and Commercialization Center (ICC). This is a university technology transfer office that helps researchers and students commercialize research products and establish spin-offs and start-ups through three phases. Through collaboration with the Student Innovation & Technology Entrepreneurship Center, UTM Career Center, and Student Entrepreneurship Club, ICC has developed a three-stage strategic program consisting of “Beginner,” “Ability,” and “Progress.” Participants in the program will be provided with the tools and know-how to become a techno planner through the transfer of knowledge, facilities, funding and support for industry connectivity.

beginner

Beginners are in the early stages of being guided through the process of experimentation by researchers and students to create ideas and prototypes and develop proofs of concept until they acquire intellectual property (IP) protection. Researchers and students need to work on scalable projects to generate innovative ideas. Therefore, the final year project is designed for this purpose and is further enhanced by business idea contests and hackathons.

The story continues

Ability and progress

Competencies and advance are the phases that accelerate the commercialization process. To this end, UTM has introduced a unique incubation program called ICCubeX to assist researchers in advancing the lab-to-market process.

ICCubeX consists of a mentorship program involving a large group of technoplanners for researchers and a symbiotic program for graduate and undergraduate students focused on the integration of future technologies developed by universities and research centers. It has been.

In addition, the Prototype Development Fund, Technology Implementation Fund, and Product Commercialization Fund are provided subject to rigorous screening stage assessments to determine successful recipients.

In these final stages, spin-offs and start-ups will also be provided with offices, laboratories, manufacturing spaces and other facilities at UTM’s own Technology Park, reflecting efforts to end-to-end support for researchers and students. increase.

Synergistic effect of students and researchers

According to the director of UTM ICC, Associate Professor Ts. Dr. Noor Azurati Salleh of UTM adds value to the commercial ecosystem by directly synergizing researchers and students with current start-up trends through this strategic platform.

“UTM looks forward to better developing undergraduate and graduate students with real exposure and mentorship by working with researchers in programs and activities under our commercial ecosystem.

“This initiative will help generate more technology-based start-ups or spin-off CEOs among students and will directly contribute to the employability rate of future college graduates,” said Dr. Azrati.

Through its commercial ecosystem, UTM creates not only entrepreneurs, but also technologies and innovations that can enhance wealth creation and social well-being.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

UTM is a leading entrepreneurial research university in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Pago, Malaysia that drives innovation in the fields of engineering, science and technology. Famous for being at the forefront of engineering and technical knowledge and expertise. UTMs operate on the core values ​​of Integrity, Synergy, Excellence, and Sustainability. These values ​​are embedded in the strategic impetus that guides the practice of the UTM community and drives the university to greatness. For more information on ICC and UTM, please visit https://icc.utm.my and utm.my.

