Xbox Series X Restock Update: Tracking Console Drops Before New Year





As this big month of Xbox Series X restocks nears the end, the holiday season will pause a bit as there is no way to click the buy button. There are no console replenishments announced at any retailer today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find an Xbox Series X replenishment. As long as you know where to look, many surprise replenishments will occur in the afternoon.

Here are some quick tips to catch your Xbox surprise replenishment.

Timing: Unannounced replenishment usually occurs after 10 am (1 pm EST) unless it is from the target. Those from the target tend to drop before 6am Pacific Standard Time (9am Eastern Standard Time). Replenish, but not always necessary. Even if you don’t pay for Early Access, you still need to create an account with these retailers to speed up checkout. Install the app on a preferred retailer, which is often faster than a website, but we recommend using both.

Want to know how to increase your chances of getting a console? This is what we have.

Why is it so hard to find an Xbox?

Basically, Microsoft doesn’t have the resources needed to create enough Xbox consoles to meet the demand. Like the PlayStation 5 and most PC video cards, there is currently a shortage of chips that are delaying supply. The pandemic has affected the production of many chip makers, and industry watchers are currently not expecting this issue to be completely resolved by the end of the year.

As a result, Microsoft manufactures as many consoles as possible and distributes them to retail partners. Each retailer releases consoles that are available in the way they deem appropriate. In most cases, this means announcing in advance when consoles will be available for purchase online and then releasing them for everyone to purchase.

For more information, check out this complete breakdown of chip shortages by CNET’s Stephen Shankland.

Where was your Xbox lately?

We keep track of all console replenishments and keep a list here where you are most likely to find your console and when it was last in stock.

GameStop: October 14th Target: December 2nd, 16th Amazon: November 21st Wal-Mart: November 22nd, 29th, December 8th, 13th Best Buy: December 6th, 9th, 22nd Sun Anton Line: November 23rd, 29th

The new era of Xbox is here.

How can I increase my chances of getting Andrew Hoyle / CNET Xbox Series X?

It can be a bit chaotic and I’m always hoping to refresh the screen and see the checkout link. And, as many can prove, it’s pretty painful to enter payment information just to make sure that the purchase can’t be completed because all the consoles are already gone. Here are some tips:

Open multiple browsers: Did you get a laptop? phone? Maybe a tablet? Try to buy using all of them. Open multiple browsers on the retail site of your choice and preconfigure them to be available for purchase from all browsers. Please do not give up. Many of these retailers are starting to release consoles over 30 minutes. Prevent bots from buying them all and reselling them at a higher price. If everything is sold out after the first 5 minutes, you may not have run out of opportunities yet, so keep updating. Please set up an account and sign in. The time it takes to enter payment and shipping information is the difference between getting your console and being left behind in the dust. Avoid this delay by setting up an account on your shopping website. Make sure you have a confirmation email. There are many reports that the purchase is “stuck” and there is no confirmation if the website says the sale is complete. I received an email, but I didn’t receive my Xbox. Before celebrating, keep an eye on it and make sure the Xbox Series X is really on the move. Is it safe to buy an Xbox from an unofficial source?

There are several places where you can safely buy second-hand Xbox products. If you’re shopping on eBay or StockX, there’s protection to keep you from spending money on anything.

Apart from this, there are many who are eager to take advantage of everyone who is trying to get the Xbox Series X. Here’s how to avoid known scams:

Stay away from Twitter links: If you find something on Twitter about what’s happening with your Xbox Series X replenishment somewhere, the best bet is to go directly to the retailer instead of clicking on the link. Is to go. In many cases, these Twitter links have proven to be fraudulent. Buy Only at Retail Prices: If someone offers an Xbox Series X for $ 500 or more, or an Xbox Series S for $ 300 or more or less than $ 300, you probably should stay away. Many of these sites offer “transactions” or “bundles” that are often worthless in practice.Halo Infinite Edition

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox’s original flagship series, Halo, Microsoft released a special edition of the Series X console this year, inspired by the latest title in the series, Halo Infinite. The console was a limited edition and sold out quickly. Currently, all retailers list consoles as out of stock, but some retailers may still be there. If you’re serious about getting a Series X (and don’t mind dropping an extra $ 50), it might be worth tinkering with one. Learn more about the special edition of the Halo Infinite Console.

Xbox Series X Details Xbox Series X: Check Inventory Replenishment

Best Buy was the last retailer to return to the pre-order era, but as long as inventory allows, the Xbox Series X is ready to buy.

This is the Target product page for the Xbox Series X.

If you want to get the latest information on Xbox Series X, there’s nothing better than Microsoft’s own Xbox Series X home page. Here you can find out about the latest specs, announced game titles, new controller details and more.

Amazon sells both the Xbox Series X and the cheaper Series S from this product page.

GameStop has previously stated that “the number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles available for purchase is very limited,” but it is now sold out.

This is where retailers can buy the Xbox Series X on Newegg when they have it in stock.

For clarity, it’s highly recommended to wait for inventory to appear at regular retailers so that you can buy the Xbox Series X at regular retail prices. But if you decide you can’t wait a little longer, the average price of the Xbox Series X on eBay is around $ 800.

Are you desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars above the list price? Listen, we don’t do this and I don’t recommend you to do so either. But if you want to go that route, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site where you can buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models as long as you’re willing to pay over $ 700.

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series X inventory news.

Now Playing: Watch This: Xbox Series X and Series S offer fine-tuned streamlined features …

5:19

