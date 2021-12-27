QQJG: Where ESG meets innovation





Accessing innovation through exchange-traded funds will become easier and easier for investors. You can also add environmental, social, and governance (ESG) overlays to your mix.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) achieves that goal. QQJG debuted just two months ago. It obviously makes the fund younger, but arrives at a time of overwhelming enthusiasm for ESGETF.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, global ESG assets are expected to exceed $ 53 trillion by 2025, more than one-third of total assets under management of $ 140.5 trillion, deVere Group said.

QQJG is a rookie ETF, but has a pedigree. This is ESG’s answer to the popular Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ). In short, it has a connection to the venerable and widely accepted Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX). QQJG is compliant with the NASDAQ Next Generation 100 ESG Index and will ultimately be an ESG training venue for companies that can win NDX promotions.

This is a compelling combination and investors may find it efficient when trying to access growth stocks and ESG virtues under one umbrella. QQJG also seems to have good timing.

Previously, investing in ESG was considered eccentric, said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. But now, for some important reasons, we believe they need to be part of all investment portfolios.

Like the traditional Nasdaq-100, QQJG has no exposure to financial services. The new ETF also excludes the energy and utilities sector. Also, like the Nasdaq 100 Index, QQJG is heavily allocated to the technology sector, with a group weight of 41.58%. QQJG is much more familiar to technology investors seeking growth and ESG principles, as so many investors are adopting growth ETFs for their technology exposure.

ESG represents a revolution in the investment strategy itself. Significant changes are taking place in corporate behavior. How companies approach ESG factors, and the value they place on ESG factors compared to other considerations, has already changed forever. ESG themes are already incorporated into the global economy. This is because it is set to grow in the next few years. Of course, investors need to adopt the notion of an early advantage, Green adds.

QQJG checks another interesting box. Currently, there are not many ETFs that combine medium-capitalization stocks with growth stocks and ESGs, but QQJG does this because more than 81% of its 92-stock lineup is allocated to mid-capitalization stocks.

The opinions and predictions given here are only Tom Rydon's opinions and predictions and may not be realized in practice.

