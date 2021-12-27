The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge has been confirmed to feature a 120Hz display with a peak brightness of 1200 Nits prior to its launch on January 6th.





The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will come with a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200nit. The news arrives a few days after a Chinese company reveals that the new Xiaomi phone will offer 120W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, which is expected to appear as the rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro + announced in China earlier this year, also comes with a 5G connection. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be available with the regular Xiaomi 11i in India.

According to a tweet shared by Xiaomi’s senior marketing manager Sandeep Sarma, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge comes with a very bright 1200-knit display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Images shared by executives also show that the handset has a centered hole punch notch. Although not confirmed, rumors say that smartphones will be equipped with AMOLED displays. Last week, Xiaomi claimed that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is India’s fastest-charging smartphone and supports 120W fast-charging.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is part of the Xiaomi 11i series and is rumored to change the brand name of the Redmi Note 11 Pro +, which was launched in China with the Redmi Note 115G in October.

If the speculation that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is a re-badged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro + is true, the handset may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Phones can be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC in combination with multiple RAM and storage configuration options. Requires a triple rear camera setup with a 108 megapixel primary sensor. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may also have a 4,500mAh battery. Other features may include JBL stereo speakers, in addition to support for Dolby Atmos and high resolution audio. Comes with NFC support and may come with VC liquid cooling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/xiaomi-11i-hypercharge-specifications-teaser-120hz-display-1200-nits-brightness-2673386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos