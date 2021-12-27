Apple shares three new humorous and dramatic ads showing off the camera features of the iPhone 13 Pro





Apple has debuted three new “Shoton iPhone” ads that highlight the camera features of the iPhone 13 Pro. Each ad focuses on a particular feature in a humorous and dramatic way.

In Detectives, two detectives sitting in a car discuss a cinematic mode that allows you to move focus between subjects in a shot. The detective in the foreground states that he is in focus because he is the main character, and the detective in the background “supporting the cast” asks if he is out of focus and “what if my character has a big exposure? Will it be? “

In the “basement,” a ghostly voice repeatedly shouts “Help!” And a woman wanders in a dimly lit house. When the door to the basement is opened, the woman says, “I’m afraid that the image quality will deteriorate in such a dark place,” but the voice from the basement reassures me that “it looks really good.”

The final ad, titled “Pavel,” features black-and-white footage that zooms in on a man sitting alone in a chair while dark music is playing. A woman came in and started speaking to him in Russian, asking if he was okay and said, “This slow, nervous zoom suggests you’re insane.”

