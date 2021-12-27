Disney’s Bob Eiger on how to create a success story in the tech era





During Bob Iger’s tenure, Disney completed several major deals with great personality, including the acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s assets from Steve Jobs’ Pixar and Rupert Murdoch.

In a recent interview with CNBC’s David Faber against the backdrop of a full-fledged Millennium Falcon at Disney’s “Galaxy’s Edge” theme park, Disney’s retired chairman Bob Iger shared all the important story elements in his big deal. Said that. Platforms and intellectual property in an era of technology destruction.

“It has led us on the path to achieving what I want to achieve. It’s scale when it comes to storytelling,” Eiger told CNBC.

Being a “successful and effective storytelling engine” is a business model that has changed over time in the era of technology turmoil. “I’ve never seen a world that has changed or is changing as rapidly as the world we live in today,” Eiger said.

As far back as 2005, Eiger says he saw a world that was dramatically changed by technology. And I thought about how it could affect Disney. It was not only a threat, but an opportunity.

“What was very clear to me was that technology provided us with the opportunity to tell more stories to more people,” he said. “In reality, there are probably more scenarios in the world where technology enables more storytelling today,” Eiger said.

Participants will visit the Disney + Streaming Service booth at D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA on August 23, 2019.

Robin Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Eiger wasn’t the only one thinking in line with these policies. “Rupert was very focused on the scale needed to succeed,” Eiger said of the deal with Rupert Murdoch for 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets. “As a media company in the new world, especially if you want to say that, there is an invasion of tech companies entering the media field.”

“He was really worried about how his company was positioned in the market,” Eiger said. “I know he did because he expressed them to me when we first sat down.”

When Disney completed its deal with Fox, Eiger says it was through the lens that it needed scale to be successful in the field of direct-to-consumer digital platforms.

“It wasn’t basically considered a traditional media play,” Eiger said. We knew that we would use traditional business models to run businesses that we purchased on traditional platforms. But in terms of value creation, it’s all tied to the growth of digital platforms, the ones that are aimed directly at consumers globally, “he added.

All of the major acquisitions are aligned with the ability to tell stories and develop intellectual property through technology platforms such as Disney +, making Disney more IP than ever and more in more markets around the world. Iger says it has made it possible to reach a large number of people.

As the company’s Star Direct-to-Consumer platform expanded into the international market, “it wouldn’t have been possible without Fox’s assets,” he said.

The rise of tech giants is even greater than Eiger predicted, forcing traditional media companies to think and act like digital companies. “What we see today regarding the size of these companies in the media space probably won’t surprise us, but their enormous size is still daunting. “He said.

The shift to digital direct sales of entertainment distribution means that engaging in large businesses is the driving force for growth rather than the traditional media platform, and the continued shift to digital is more “traditional”. Causes “erosion of the media platform”. He said.

“We need to follow the technology and the audience using it,” Eiger said. “We are raising a generation of people who are much more accustomed to user interfaces, navigation, and choices …. Some of the things I’ve seen about industry changes during my tenure are businesses, distributors. It’s a big shift in authority from interfaces and creators to consumers. “

“App-based entertainment at home is replacing linear channel consumption at home … it’s actually being eroded in front of us,” he said.

The threat of disruption is no longer new, but it cannot be underestimated, Eiger said. “I used the term intrusion before, but as you know, it’s a massive growth of a new platform that has come without being completely tied to the old business model.”

“I think what these companies have achieved in terms of size and scale is talking a lot about the world. I used to talk about Moore’s Law and basically how fast things were growing. It has one computing power. Looking at all the factors that have enabled the growth of technology, we could probably have predicted how big these companies could be at that time. “

Even after all the deals made during Eiger’s Disney, the amount and competition required for storytelling will increase, increasing the threat to Disney’s continued success.

“We must continue to evolve,” Eiger said.

In an interview, he pointed out how streaming storytelling is beginning to develop the world’s influence that was once only possible through theatrical release, and made the Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” a global balance. I gave it as an example of change. The power between big screen and small screen storytelling.

He explained that Disney’s current investment in international local television production is “significantly greater than it has ever been.”

“this is, [subscriber] Guidance, but to reach more people in the evolving world in front of us, “he said.

One of the leadership lessons Eiger learned early in his CEO term was to think of it as confusing rather than confusing. He says it remains important for Disney-sized businesses as well.

“One of the very clear things is that anyone who interferes with innovation or adapts to change, any company, any person, will cause problems. It’s really important. “He said.

In an interview with CNBC, Eiger said that one of the reasons he decided it was time to relinquish control of the company was the feeling that he had denied too much outside opinion. “As time went on, I was less likely to listen to others and probably started to be a little more forgiving, probably because I was a little overconfident in myself. This is when you grow up. That’s what happens to you, “he said.

“I was talking about incumbents and rebels. We were incumbents, they were rebels, and someone advised me when I became the CEO of the company. Incumbent … it’s not a winning strategy because it’s a world that’s changing a lot. “

