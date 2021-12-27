WhatsApp for iOS prepares new community features, edits recipients, etc.





WhatsApp for iOS has released a new update for public beta testers. This allowed WABetaInfo to discover more about future community features. The publication also shared more features that come to the app.

The community feature was first previewed by WABetainfo in early November. According to the publication, this feature is a new place for group admins to have more control over WhatsApp groups, mainly to easily group other groups.

At the moment it’s like a group chat, so there’s no such thing as a social network. A private place among people protected by end-to-end encryption.

You can also see in this screenshot that the layout of the community icons is different. Yes, the community icon is a square with rounded corners to distinguish between group chats and communities.

WABetaInfo is now able to show a better preview of this upcoming feature and how to integrate it with WhatsApp.

Communities have names and descriptions just like regular group chats. By entering a name and community description, users can choose to link to up to 10 groups within the community.

This screenshot also shows the new announcement group. I haven’t created it, but WhatsApp seems to automatically create a new group to post messages that may be automatically forwarded to the linked group.

The publication also states that once a user joins the community, “the group administrator will no longer be able to see the unlinked group.”

Edit recipients, filter nearby businesses, refresh the contact information page that comes to WhatsApp

In addition to this community feature, WABetaInfo has discovered more tweaks that WhatsApp is preparing. For example, a future feature will allow users to select different recipients when sending media in WhatsApp chat.

Another feature in the future is a new section called “Nearby Shops”. You can use this feature to search for nearby stores such as restaurants, grocery stores, and clothing stores.

Last but not least, WhatsApp introduces improved contact information. It’s similar to the new interface introduced for business information, but with search shortcuts. All three features are under development and are not currently available to public beta testers.

Want to try them all? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

