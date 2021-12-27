IPhone 13 users still waiting for Apple to address the lack of noise canceling on the phone





Up to iPhone 12, Apple users could use accessibility settings to turn call noise canceling on or off. For unknown reasons, this feature wasn’t available to iPhone 13 users and had to wait months for Apple to address this issue.

A few days ago, a Reddit user posted a complaint on the iPhone 13 that “there is no front microphone used for noise canceling.” This setting is[ユーザー補助]->[オーディオ/ビジュアル]It is in. The user was right about the missing features, but not about the iPhone 13, which has fewer microphones than the iPhone 12.

Other Reddit users correctly pointed out that this wasn’t a hardware issue, and pointed out the discussion at the Apple forum in October. So user rpwils2 writes:

No toggle found to switch off [noise] Cancel function of iPhone 13 Pro Max. Has this been moved or deleted? When I speak from the speaker using FaceTime, my voice is cut off.

Next, the Apple Community Specialist pointed out an article that helps users adjust their iPhone’s audio settings. The problem is that iPhone 13 users can’t find this particular feature.

Phone Noise Canceling: Turn on to reduce background noise around the call when you put the receiver on your ear.

Another user, dagocarlito, posted that Apple is aware of this issue.

The iPhone 13 is a glitch, so I’ve never used this option on iOS 15. I was talking to Apple support about this. It is a known issue they are currently working on and there is no timeline for resolution. This issue also causes issues with echo in CarPlay when communicating between iPhone 13. This is a major flaw that needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

The problem is that this discussion dates back to October 29, almost two months ago. Apple recently released iOS 15.2, which did not resolve this issue. Using iOS 15.3 Beta does not solve the problem.

As you can see in the featured image above, on the left is the iPhone XS with this feature, and on the right is the iPhone 13 Pro without phone noise cancellation. Currently, the only workaround available is to activate the voice isolation feature on Control Center calls.

Have you experienced this? How does it affect your daily use? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

