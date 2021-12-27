be careful! Google has banned this Google Play Store app.Remove hidden joker malware from your phone





Google has banned hidden Google Play Store apps that contain Joker malware. Google has instructed users to remove it from their phone.

Google has issued another Joker malware warning for Android mobile users. One of the most persistent malware detected was detected by the app. Worryingly, this app has already been downloaded over 500,000 times from the Google Play store. Research firm Pradeo shares information in blog posts. Based on that information, Google has banned the Google Play Store app, which had hidden joker malware. The app containing the Joker malware was called Color Message and was available on the Google Play store.

The color messaging app has been removed from the Google Play store, but is already installed by over 500,000 users. The app has been removed from the Google Play store and you will no longer be able to trap new users. However, users who already have the app installed will need to remove the app from their mobile phone.Find out what a color messaging app is and how Joker malware affects your device

What is a color message app that hides Joker malware that is banned from the Google Play store?

The color message app provides the ability to jazz up user messages by offering a variety of customization options. This app makes text messages easy, fun and beautiful by providing customized themes. The unique technology of this app allows users to personalize their default SMS messenger. Even more shocking, the app has over 1,800 reviews and an average rating of 4 stars.

What the Joker malware does and how it affects the user’s phone

Joker is one of the most dangerous Android malware. Classified as Fleecewear app, steals SMS messages, contact lists and device information. Sign up for a premium service subscription without your knowledge. In addition, it simulates clicks and intercepts SMS containing user banking messages.

Google first detected Joker malware in 2017. Apart from the color message app, there are several Google Play store apps such as Safety AppLock, Convenient Scanner 2, Emoji Wallpaper, Separate Doc Scanner, Fingertip GameBox, Easy PDF Scanner, Super-Click VPN, Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer, Flashlight Flash Alert, etc. .. On Call and other apps are also detected by Joker Malware.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/mobile/news/beware-google-bans-this-google-play-store-app-delete-hidden-joker-malware-from-your-phone-71640605555723.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos