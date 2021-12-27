Movano Targets Fitness Ring – TechCrunch’s H22022 Launch





The first face-to-face experience with the fitness ring is back at CES 2017. Four years later, I wonder if there will be a face-to-face moment at the show next week. The Motiv ring has shown the potential to transfer the functionality of the fitness band to the ring, but in the end it wasn’t enough. Nowadays, Oura has been successful in showing what these products can really do.

In 2022, we expect more startups to investigate the fast-growing form factor, and CES is at the forefront of that spear. Movano, an Eastbay-based medical device company, has announced that its own ring equipment will soon be available. This product is aimed at women and is designed to monitor standard fitness tracking features such as heart rate, sleep, steps, calories, blood oxygen and breathing.

This product differentiates itself as a more serious healthcare product and provides the wearer with practical insights as wearable makers look beyond simple steps. For example, Oura participates in various surveys to gain a better understanding of all the data we track.

Also, like Oura, the company has made the app the centerpiece of that information. This is easy to understand for devices going back to the era of screenless fitness trackers. The company’s CEO, John Mastrototaro, said in the release:

Movano was founded on the basic belief that health is a fundamental human right, but health requires some static metrics from the body for years. We have embarked on a mission to get your health on an affordable and non-intimidating device. Our app records your body’s signals and converts them into insights.

As stated in the release notes, Movano is on the verge of a rough fitness device seeking FDA approval, especially for blood oxygen and heart rate. It’s a difficult hurdle for younger companies, but it’s an important hurdle to take more seriously as a healthcare product.

This can ultimately affect the release date. Or, depending on how your company plays, it can affect your release feature set. It is currently in beta and will be available in the second half of next year. This is the first (but probably not the last) fitness ring you can expect to play at CES next week.

