Q & A with Jessica Toth, Executive Director of Solana Center for Energy Innovation





As Executive Director of the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, Jessica Toths’ responsibilities include working with the community as the New Year heralds the arrival of new environmental laws. SB 1383 implements organic waste recycling requirements.

During the question and answer session, Toss, a resident of Delmar, talked about her experience at the Solana Center and some of the work she did along the way. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Q. What is your professional background?

A. I started out as an engineer and then attended business school, so I used to focus on technology. My children were young, so I wanted to make sure they understood their role in impacting the environment. One thing led to another. After doing a school project, I designed programming, started and put the Rob Machado Foundation up and running, and came to the Solana Center almost nine years ago. I worked in high tech. I was a startup of educational software many years ago, and I was also doing consulting work. So, although I had many roles, I was always passionate about the environment.

Q. How did you get to the Solana Environmental Innovation Center?

A. The organization wasn’t financially successful, so I was asked to be a member of the board. [for the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation] When I was working for the Rob Machado Foundation. I think I need to understand the business better, and I will tell you in three months whether I will merge or stop the Solana Center with another nonprofit organization. Here we were doing well 10 years later.

I couldn’t imagine any more places. And interestingly, I always encouraged people and tried to do as much as I could. Much of the work that organizations have done over the past few years has been about enabling behavioral change by businesses, individuals, and the cities we work with. But the new law at the state level was a kick in the pants seat for 18 cities and counties in San Diego to actually strengthen it, especially with regard to organic waste and keeping it away from landfills.

Q. What should residents know about SB 1383?

A. It has so many different aspects. Why are we doing this? This is the center. When I came to the Solana Center, I realized anew that when garden waste, food waste, food soil, paper, and even organic matter, which means fiber, reach the landfill, it goes through an anaerobic process. .. Placing materials on top of them anaerobically decomposes and produces large amounts of very powerful greenhouse gases.

Therefore, the state is in this position. From an environmental point of view, keep this organic matter away from the landfill. It occupies as much as 40% of our landfill.

People need to know from January 1st. All jurisdictions need to make services available to members for curbside pickup of organic waste.

Q. What are your organizational goals for the future?

A. We hope that the kind of environmental education we provide can affect every city in our region. We work with over 75% of jurisdictions, with 90% of inquiries specifically related to SB 1383. But what really matters in that regard, I think, is the cross-border consistency of different cities is very important. Also important is economies of scale, for example, to be able to hold all consistent signs and workshops. Same messaging. That was the direction.

For more information on Solana Center for Energy Innovation, please visit www.solanacenter.org.

