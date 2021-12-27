2021 Good Tech Award





In the technology industry, 2021 was a year of profit and pivot.

Thanks to the pandemic and the digitization of our lives, all big tech companies have grown. Facebook changed its name to Meta, Jeff Bezos went to space, Jack Dorsey left Twitter, and Silicon Valley became even more difficult because of cryptocurrencies.

Every December, after covering a year of tech scandals and deficiencies, this column is used to highlight some tech projects that have improved the world during the year to rejuvenate ourselves. My standards are a bit loose and arbitrary, but I have a valuable altruistic project that doesn’t get much attention from the tech press, like a start-up that applies technology to big social issues and fights with artificial intelligence. Looking for a wildfire, or a food delivery program for the poor.

Steps to solve some of our biggest problems, especially when many tech leaders seem to be more interested in building new virtual worlds than in improving the world we live in. It’s worth praising the technicians who are up.

So here’s the Good Tech Awards for this year without any further effort.

To DeepMind to solve protein problems (and expose their work)

One of the most exciting AI breakthroughs came in July when Google-owned artificial intelligence company DeepMind released data and open source code from the groundbreaking AlphaFold project.

This project, which uses AI to predict the structure of proteins, has solved the problems that have plagued scientists for decades and has been welcomed by experts as one of the greatest scientific discoveries of all time. rice field. AlphaFold has also created a frenzy among researchers by freely publishing data. Some researchers are already using it to better understand the proteins involved in viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and develop new drugs.

While Google’s overall AI efforts are full of controversy and failure, AlphaFold seems to make clear use of the company’s vast expertise and resources.

To Upside Foods, Mosa Meat, Wildtype to push lab-grown meat to the mainstream

People love to eat meat. However, the industrial farm system that produces most of the world’s meat supply is an ethical and environmental disaster, and plant-based alternatives are not widespread in carnivores. Therefore, the importance of cultured meat, which is cultured from laboratory cells rather than harvested from slaughtered animals, and has the potential for technicians to respond to our global meat addiction.

Despite more than 10 years of research and development, cultured meat is still very expensive and difficult to produce. But thanks to the efforts of dozens of start-ups, including Upside Foods, Mosa Meat, and Wildtype, that may change quickly.

Upside Foods, formerly known as Upside Foods, announced that it has opened a 53,000-square-foot factory in California this year to come up with a way to grow cells into meat without the use of animal ingredients.

Mosa Meat, a Dutch culture start-up, has also announced significant advances in its technology, including how to grow animal fat, which is 98% cheaper than previous methods.

And Wildtype, a San Francisco startup that produces lab-grown seafood, is a new cell-based salmon product that has been well received in early tests, even though it hasn’t been approved by the FDA yet. Was released this year.

Brought better technology to the criminal justice system for Recidiviz and Ameelio

Prisons are known as hotbeds of innovation. But this year’s two technical projects sought to make our criminal justice system more humane.

Recidiviz is a non-profit tech start-up that builds open source data tools for criminal justice reform. It was initiated by former Google employee Clementine Jacoby, who saw the opportunity to collect data on the prison system and allow prison staff, lawmakers, activists and researchers to notify their decisions. The tool is used in seven states, including North Dakota, and the data tool helps prison officials assess the risk of developing Covid-19 and identify imprisoned people who are eligible for early release. I did.

Founded by two Yale students and backed by high-tech Honmachi like Jack Dorsey and Eric Schmidt, Amerio is an exorbitant phone and video call to prisoners and their loved ones. It’s trying to thwart prison communications, a notorious tech industry that charges. This year we released a free video calling service that has been tested in prisons in Iowa and Colorado, with more states planned for next year.

To ICON and Mighty Buildings to use 3D printing to deal with the housing crisis

When I first heard about efforts on 3D print houses a few years ago, I rejected them as novelty. However, since then, 3D printing technology has made steady progress and is now being used to build real homes in the United States and abroad.

A 3D-printed house has several advantages. It’s significantly cheaper and faster than traditional construction (houses can be 3D printed in just 24 hours) and can be made using local materials in parts of the world where concrete is hard to come by. Along.

ICON, a Texas-based construction technology company, has 3D printed over 20 structures so far. The technique was used to print a Mexican village house this year. Next year, the company plans to begin development in Austin, Texas, which consists of fully 3D-printed homes.

Based in Oakland, California, Mighty Buildings takes a slightly different approach. We sell prefabricated housing kits that consist of factory-manufactured and field-assembled 3D printed panels. The house is powered by solar panels and has energy-efficient features, and recently signed a contract to 3D print 15 homes in a parcel of Rancho Mirage, California.

The housing crisis in our country is, of course, not primarily a technical issue. Bad zoning and tax law, NIMBY protected trade principles, and other factors have helped make homes affordable for many. But if locals and state governments work together and start building more homes, we’re relieved to know that 3D printing can help speed up the process.

To Franceshausen and the Integrity Institute for helping clean up social media

Few technical articles have had as much impact this year as former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen turning to a whistleblower, the main source of the Wall Street Journal’s blockbuster Facebook file series. By publishing thousands of documents detailing Facebook’s internal investigations and discussions about the harm of the platform, Haugen advances our collective knowledge of Facebook’s internal workings, and her congressional testimony is It was a milestone moment of technical accountability.

Shortly after Haugen was released, former members of Facebook’s integrity team Jeff Allen and Sahar Massachi aimed to help social media companies solve the toughest trust, security, and platform governance issues. Established the Integrity Institute, a non-profit organization. Their announcement didn’t get as much attention as Mr. Haugens’ document dump, but it’s all the same for educating lawmakers, technicians, and the general public about making our social media ecosystem healthier. It’s part of a worthwhile effort.

And an honorary mention of MacKenzie Scott, who became the fastest philanthropist in the world.

Scott, who divorced Jeff Bezos in 2019, is neither the founder of technology nor the startup Maven. But she’s donating her Amazon property, estimated to be worth more than $ 50 billion, at a pace that makes other tech philanthropists look like penny pinchers.

In 2021 alone, she donated more than $ 6 billion to many charities, schools and social programs. This is an amazing achievement for individuals working with a small team of advisors. (In terms of scale, the entire Gates Foundation provided a direct grant of $ 5.8 billion in 2020.)

And unlike other donors who splash their names on buildings and museum buildings, Scott quietly announced her gift in a series of discreet blog posts. Expect more tech mogul to follow her lead in 2022.

